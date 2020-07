MANCHESTER, N.H. – Antiques in Manchester will launch an antiques show online in lieu of the event normally held during Antiques Week in New Hampshire. About 35 regular exhibitors at the show will present up to 30 objects each at www.antiquesinmanchester.com opening at 10 am on Wednesday, August 5 and continuing until August 12. The first two days, August 5 and 6, will offer the greatest opportunities for collectors.

“In keeping with the show’s original theme of ‘making a connection,’ we are adding a direct live video chat feature that will allow collectors to virtually meet with the dealer at the stroke of a key,” show manager Karen DiSaia said. “This particular feature will be available during the show hours of 10 am to 6 pm on August 5 and 6.”

Dealers will be online and at the ready for eight hours during the show’s first two days, able to walk collectors through objects they are interested in by providing further information or bringing the object in front of the camera in real time. Up to five people can enter that dealer’s video chat at once.

“It gives the dealers an opportunity to show their enthusiasm,” DiSaia said. “Online shows have been sort of unilateral experiences, but our show has always been about the give and take, the connections and passion for these things, so I really wanted to present a feature that would allow that.”

After the first two days of live selling, the show’s items will be available to view through August 12.

Collectors will be able to shop through a specific dealer’s inventory, filter by categories, or view every item in the show at once. If collectors do not wish to do business over a live chat, the standard means of purchasing are available.

“The order of the objects in the entire show will be random and changed daily… so you may want to shop more than once,” DiSaia said. “Dealers will be able to replace sold objects with new material, so it will be worth it to have a second look.

“In this year of constant change, we are all adapting every day. This show will give us an opportunity to reconnect with each other – at least visually,” she continued. “The video chat feature will also give both buyers and sellers an opportunity to interact over specific pieces and have a dialog, which is, I believe, what we are all missing most. There will be no need for special downloads to use this feature, just the click of a key.”

A live chat feature is a welcome new addition to the online show landscape and should provide the opportunity for collectors to see things in greater perspective.

For more information, www.antiquesinmanchester.com.