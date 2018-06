KATONAH, N.Y. – Debbie Turi breathed new life into a once-popular staple of the spring and summer outdoor antiques show season when she hosted the Antiques & Artisan Fair on June 3 at Lasdon Park & Arboretum. Veteran collectors will recall the shows put on there by Vivien Cord years ago, and to the Roseland, N.J., dealer and show promoter, it seemed like a good idea to bring it back for a Sunday of antiques shopping al fresco. A rain or shine event, the daylong fair presented about 40 dealers and artisans, who set up canopy tents fronting the grassy entrance to the park.

It was only five years ago in September that dealer friends gathered at the Lasdon Park and Arboretum to toast Cord and her partner Ed McClure and wish them well as they prepared to embark on a well-earned retirement.

Turi said that Cord had emailed her, saying that the park was interested in reviving the show. Combining Cord’s dealer list with her own and adding about a dozen artisans to the mix, Turi assembled a critical mass of antiques, fine art, prints, garden material and more. At 10 am when the show opened under a fitfully gray sky that would later brighten, most of the exhibitors were in their places, and a food truck, supplied by the park, got folks energized with coffee and snacks.

Cord stopped by around midday, according to Turi, bought some items from Vergennes, Vt., dealer Greg Hamilton and complimented Turi on the look of the show. “We had a decent gate,” said Turi afterwards, “about 500, not bad for a ‘new’ one-day show. Oddly, most of the buying seemed to happen in the afternoon.”

On this page is a sampling of what was on offer.

Turi’s next show is set for July 29, the Summer Antiques Expo at the William G. Mennen Sports Arena, 161 East Hanover Avenue, Morris Township, N.J. She expects to return to Lasdon in 2019, again the first weekend in June.

For information, 973-464-9793 or www.dturiantiqueshows.com.

Francis J. Crespo Antiques and Folk Art, Lancaster, Penn., brought a Chinese Tang-style early Twentieth Century horse made for the Western market, a Chinese garden seat from the Republic period and a midcentury American decorative tobacco figure.

Jerry Cirillo, Tewkesbury, N.J., proudly shows his benchmade chest on stand frame that combines both classical and contemporary sensibilities. The dealer said his whole life has been devoted to antiquing, having been dragged to auctions by his parents when he was a child.

A map of New York state, circa 1850, showed the Empire State as it was conceived in the 1700s. Anne Hall Antique Prints, Sturbridge, Mass.

The Sunday Morning Team: From left, Sharonda Ecker, William Ecker, Debbie Turi and C.R. Williams. The Eckers from Newark, N.J., and Williams were helping out with show logistics. It was Turi’s first time managing the show.

One of the artisan spaces at the show was managed by Pia Semi-Goldberger and her husband Marcel. A former fashion designer who started with hats and clothing, Pia attended a jewelry making school a few years ago, graduated as a bench jeweler and began creating bespoke pieces that utilize antique beads and other materials from the past. Her business is called Love Expressions and the Goldbergers reside in Goldens Bridge, N.Y.

Jamie Shenkman, owner of Jamie’s Antiques, Croton-On-Hudson, N.Y., was prepared for Father’s Day shoppers with a selection of cufflinks by such artisans as Georg Jensen, Anthony Pineda and Hans Hansen.

The winsome Nineteenth Century Staffordshire pugs came out of a Burlington, Vt., collection, according to Greg Hamilton, Stone Block Antiques, Vergennes, Vt.

It was Marc Witus’s second outdoor show this season, and the Gladstone, N.J., dealer was offering a console table with walnut veneer and a selection of fine art.

Bleeker Street Antiques, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Anne-Marie Kremer, Clareyville Pottery, produces pottery that is both classical and contemporary. The artisan who has a studio in Clareyville, N.Y., said she is influenced by natural aesthetics.

The writing-arm Hunt’s chair was on offer at Diane’s Antiques & Collectibles, Patterson, N.Y.

These 1957 and 1958 Tonka trucks were enhanced by having their original boxes at Trade Winds Antiques, Farmington, Conn.

Merle Koblenz of Koblenz & Co., Kent, Conn., was showing a great selection of jewelry, including this 1950s aquamarine, diamond and platinum set.

Louise Interiors, Summit, N.J.

At KB Antiques, New York City, are an industrial mold from Stamford, Conn., a set of four Chinese lacquer baskets, a pre-1894 utilitarian pine storage box, gesso mirror and a Jack Tar umbrella stand from the turn of the century.