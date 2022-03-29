‘Antiques And The Arts Weekly’ Welcomes New Assistant Editor

NEWTOWN, CONN. — Antiques and The Arts Weekly welcomes Zoë “Z.G.” Burnett to its editorial staff. Many may recognize our new assistant editor, who has worked in art and antiques for the past decade. Others might remember Burnett from even earlier days, trailing behind her parents at Brimfield and Norman C. Heckler & Co., in search of the next great find.

Burnett earned her master’s degree in the History of Art and Architecture from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, in 2017, after which she worked with Antiques Associates at West Townsend and wrote for The Vintage Woman Magazine. Burnett operates her own online shop, Ram’s Head Vintage, which specializes in Twentieth Century menswear; she also participates in The Threadbare Show in Southbridge, Mass., and Alfargo’s Marketplace in New York City.

Always scribbling something down, Burnett’s writing has appeared in The Attic on Eighth, Ivy Style and DigBoston. A lifelong Bay Stater with brief stints in France, she is currently relocating to Connecticut with her chow chow, Sisi.