‘Antiques And The Arts Weekly’ Announces New Co-Publishers - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

NEWTOWN, CONN. — Antiques and The Arts Weekly (A&AW), a Bee Publishing Company publication, announces the appointment of co-publishers Helen Smith and her daughter, Sherri Smith Baggett, following the August 14, 2022, passing of A&AW founder and publisher, R. Scudder Smith. It is the first time in The Newtown Bee’s 146-year history — which has been owned by the Smith Family since 1881 — to have women publishers.