Review and Photos by Tom O’Hara

TIVERTON, R.I. – For the past four decades, Tiverton has celebrated Independence Day with an antique show at its Four Corners intersection, the center of the small historic Seventeenth Century seacoast village. Managed by Brian Ferguson, it is outdoors in the backyard at the Tiverton Meeting House, as the building can only host about four or five exhibitors, depending upon how much they bring, with a couple more dealers on the porch. About 35 exhibitors were outside in the open showing their antiques and early collectibles and home décor for the local inhabitants to peruse and purchase.

The audience was apparently appreciative of the collections offered at the show, for the selling began in earnest as it opened at nine that morning. Tradewinds Fine Art from Narragansett, R.I., which sells both contemporary and older fine art, reported that by 9:45 am, they had already had a good show, having sold three major pieces.

Oriental rugs are a rather expensive item, but even so, Ozod Freeman from Fairlawn, N.J., was happy to have made the trip. He came with his collection of pieces both big and small, but most were very good collectible and usable antique Persian rugs, which sold well.

Carl Goveia, Nauset Antiques of North Eastham, Mass., offered both small antiques and early collectibles. For example, he had Nineteenth Century lighting, some firkins and home implements. One of his personal favorites was a Mail Pouch advertising thermometer from a hundred-year-old store.

When Pigs Fly Antiques is their business; Rehoboth, Mass., is their home; and Rick and Jan Warner are their names, and they really love antiquing as their second jobs. Because it is the second job for both, they are limited in how many shows they can do and also how far they can travel, but Tiverton is just the right fit. It is close to home, and the customers seem to like their taste and collection. Rick said they came in with a good deal of small early painted primitives and Shaker pieces which sold well, including several pieces of their stoneware, redware and some of the Shaker woodenware.

Whaling Days Antiques is from nearby New Bedford, Mass., and the owner, Alan Herman, loves the historical nautical antiques from the area. Herman offered his collection of scrimshaw, which included whalebone tools for the home, such as yarn needles and crewel accessories, but he also had some sperm whale teeth which had been used for carved art work. These are not restricted, he said, and are very rare and valuable.

Camille Buda, Sandwich, Mass., and Matt King, Marshfield, Mass., were exhibiting together as they often do. They both collect small antiques from the earliest times in colonial America: lighting, pantry boxes, folk art and home tools and implements. Today one of their highlighted pieces was a painting of an Eighteenth Century sailing ship.

Nearby, Susan Porter from Little Compton, R.I., offered a collection of miniature wicker pieces, which, if the photograph did not have more objects in it, would have passed for full size. The three pieces were in fact for a “Barbie-sized” doll and in excellent condition.

In the next booth, James Butterworth of Antique American Wicker did have several room settings of full-sized rattan and wicker furniture for the home or sunroom. This Nashua, N.H., dealer has made this his specialty, and his collections are early American or European made, not later Asian products.

Edythe & Co., Osterville, Mass., is Edythe Davinis and she loves her nautical motif antiques and art. Most of her collection has some connection with sailing or boating, whether it is a painting of a boat, or some elements of boats turned into decorative home accessories.

After having recovered from a tornado striking down the barn that housed their shop in early 2017, Jan and Jon Maggs are now back in business. The couple, from Conway, Mass., has been traveling to Europe for their inventory, usually a couple times each year and then selling at a variety of shows, including here at Tiverton. They were welcomed back by their many friends and customers.

Ferguson was also offering some of his collection that day, including a modest assortment of early American furniture and accessories, probably due to the many jobs he had to do that day. He had good sales, with a charming two-over-three-drawer chest selling in the first 30 minutes, and a small cherry stand with decorative inlays selling soon thereafter. Brian said the heat of the day probably caused many of the shoppers to confine their activity to the early hours of the day, as there was little action in the afternoon. Even so, the show was again a success for its short duration.

For further information, 508-674-9186 or www.brianferguson- antiques.com.