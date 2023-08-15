Antique & Vintage Textiles Sew Up Sale By Dana Auctions - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by W.A. Demers; Photos Courtesy Dana Auctions

PRINCETON, N.J. — Working for more than 20 years as a dealer, appraiser and historian, Dana Balsamo established Dana Auctions in 2020 following a stint beginning in 1999 as the owner of an online store specializing in antiques and vintage textiles. Balsamo’s July 29 auction, featuring the first of several offerings of the Sharon Stark living estate, brought out about 250 lots, including choice quilts and feedsacks. (Balsamo pointed out that Stark, a Pennsylvania antique quilt and feedsack dealer, was an authority on the latter). Also included was the continuation of a northern New Jersey collector’s patriotic and Americana quilts, a local New Jersey collector’s botanical quilts, contemporary reproduction quilt fabric and more.

The best lot in the sale was an antique 1851 red and green Turkey Tracks quilt. It was estimated $400/800 but did better than that, selling for $1,121. The 73-by-93-inch textile comprised 20 blocks, set straight, 4 by 5, each surrounded a frame of red and white half square triangles. With thin cotton batting and an off-white cotton reverse, it was hand pieced and hand quilted, with a narrow applied muslin binding. Hand inked on the front was “Ruth A Horton 1851, Wallkill, Orange County” (N.Y.).

An antique 1858 Odd Fellows cross quilt was bid to $649. From the Sharon Stark living estate, it was signed with the initials JHM and dated 1868 in one corner. It measured 81 by 94 inches and comprised 47 blocks, set on point, 6 by 7, with solid white alternating squares and setting triangles. The red fabric was described as “a wonderful Turkey Red print, still intact.” It was hand pieced, hand appliqued and hand quilted, the edge finished with a narrow applied binding, almost like a piping.

Fetching $590 was the first quilt across the block, also from the Stark estate, an antique circa 1880 On Point Nine Patch quilt from Pennsylvania. The quilt’s color placement gave it a secondary woven design which was highly graphic. Measuring 85 by 102 inches, it comprised 32 9-patch quilt blocks, set on point, staggered, with partial block setting triangles. The fabrics in the blocks consisted of a double pink, Lancaster blue and chrome yellow.

Visually arresting, an antique circa 1870 indigo Pinwheel quilt pulled in $590. It was 70 by 70 inches, its fabrics two indigo prints and white solid cotton. Comprising 25 blocks, 8 by 8 inches, set on point, 5 by 5, it featured white alternating squares and setting triangles. There was a 7½-inch-wide triple strip border in blue with pinwheel corners. Hand pieced and hand quilted, thin cotton batting and a white cotton reverse.

Bidders loved an antique circa 1860 Love Apple quilt, taking it to $575. Comprising 24 Love Apple blocks, 10½ by 10½ inches, set on point and staggered, it had a 1¼-inch green sashing, with partial block setting triangles, and a 6½-inch vine border along three sides.

“Many quilts sold in the $400 to $500 range,” said Balsamo.

A non-textile lot that was notable was a vintage 1950 Featherweight sewing machine, which left the gallery at $472. It looked like it was hardly used. It was in its original case, with two keys, instruction manual, oil, box of attachments and power cord/foot pedal. The machine powered on, light bulb lit and it ran, though the auction house did not test it with thread.

Also of note was a single feedsack from the Sharon Stark estate that sold for $120. With a Disney Cowboy theme, its lilac purple and white dot ground was the background for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy to romp in Western cowboy attire.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For information, www.danaauctions.com or 732-221-3560.