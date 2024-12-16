Antique Turkish Ottoman Sword Achieves ‘Virtuous’ Price At Tremont Auction

SUDBURY, MASS. — A Turkish Ottoman sword dated 1807 sliced through its $1,5/2,500 estimate to achieve $31,750, including buyer’s premium, in Tremont Auction’s December 8 Fall Asian Arts & Antiques sale. Having a wavy, watered steel blade inlaid with a gold inscription and jade hilt, the weapon was further inlaid with Ottoman trophies in gold. It measured 36½ inches long and the blade inscription, deciphered and translated by researchers at Erevan Institute of Archaeology, read, “To the pilgrim [to Jerusalem, a hajji, in effect] Melkon Agha the son of Amir Gaspar, for virtuous use. 1256 AD 1807.” The firm’s annual fall offering of nearly 500 lots of Chinese, Japanese, Indian and Asian arts also included porcelains, jade carvings, bronze works, paintings, textiles and more, highlights of which will be discussed in a follow-on review.