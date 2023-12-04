Antique Carpets Fly From Showroom In Lewis & Maese Store Closing Sale

Published: December 4, 2023
HOUSTON, TEXAS — Antique carpets went flying from Lewis & Maese’s world headquarters store on December 2 as an onsite sale of 600 rugs and carpets marked the closing of the store. In conjunction with Oriental Rug Bazaar, Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions offered at low prices quality handmade carpets from around the world, including Turkey, Iran, India and Pakistan, to name a few. Finding a new home and leading the sale was an ivory/red rectangle wool and silk Tabriz from Iran (detail shown), 119 by 162 inches, which left the gallery at $52,890, including buyer’s premium. More highlights from the sale will be presented in a future review.
