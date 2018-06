CRAWFORD, VA. — The top lot of Jeffrey S. Evans’ 34th semi-annual Americana & fine antiques auction, conducted in two sessions June 22-23, was an important American anti-slavery flag banner with stencil eagle over NO UNION WITH SLAVERY, 13 black and white stripes and, excluding the Secessionist states, 23 stars. Previously featured on the PBS television show History Detectives, the flag had been estimated at $40/60,000 but it closed at $46,800, selling to Americana and flag dealer, Jeff R. Bridgman Antiques, Inc., who was bidding on the telephone. Prices include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.

For information, 540-434-3939 or www.jeffreysevans.com. A longer sale review will follow in a future issue.