NEW YORK CITY — In an auction ending October 30 by Lark Mason Associates on iGavel.com, property from the Collection of Anthony Bourdain, “possibly the most recognizable food personality on the planet,” according to Tim Ryan, president of the Culinary Institute of America, set records with every lot far exceeding estimate. From fine art to Bourdain’s personal writings, it is somehow appropriate that the top lot of the over 200-lot sale was a chef’s knife. Not just any chef’s knife, however; beyond it being one of Bourdain’s favorite tools, it is a custom Bob Kramer steel and meteorite chef’s knife that opened on October 9 at its low estimate of $4,000. After 3 weeks, the final price was set on October 30 as the lot closed at $231,250, with buyer’s premium. It is of interest that the extended bidding format was engaged multiple times before the final seconds ticked away — and that a significant portion of the proceeds from this sale and the entire auction will benefit the Anthony Bourdain Legacy Scholarship at his alma mater, The Culinary Institute of America. Stay tuned as a full review of this cutting-edge auction will appear in a future issue.