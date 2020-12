NEW YORK CITY – An auction record for Ansel Adams was set at Sotheby’s on December 14 when a mural-sized print of “The Grand Tetons and The Snake River, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming” sold for $988,000. The buyer was Gurr Johns, Ltd.

Adams is believed to have made less than ten mural-sized prints of this image and this example was acquired directly from the photographer’s descendants. It measures 38-7/8 by 51-7/8 inches. The original was commissioned by the Department of the Interior in 1942.

The work came from the collection of David H. Arrington, a Texas oilman whose 123-lot collection of Ansel Adams works sold for $6.4 million.

Gurr Johns Ltd., was also successful in purchasing “Moonrise, Hernandez, New Mexico” for $685,500 and “Half Dome, Merced River, Winter, Yosemite Valley” for the same price.

