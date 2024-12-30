Ansel Adams Portfolio Takes Top Spot At Swann Galleries

NEW YORK CITY — On December 17, Swann Galleries conducted a 223-lot sale, Fine Photographs, which highlighted the collection of architect and 70-year amateur photographer and collector Neil Robert Berzak. His collection included works by Twentieth Century masters such as Ansel Adams, Julia Margaret Cameron, George A. Tice and Roman Vishniac, among others. Leading the sale was “Portfolio Four: ‘What Majestic Word, In Memory of Russell Varian’” by Ansel Adams (1902-1984). The portfolio of 15 silver print photographs were images of “landscapes and details of the natural world,” according to the auction catalog, which included various locations across California and one image from Alaska (pictured). The folio’s images all contained Adams’ signature in ink on the reverse of their mounts and were all housed in individual folders. The portfolio landed within its $50/75,000 estimate to achieve $52,500, with premium. Additional works from this sale will be highlighted in a later issue.