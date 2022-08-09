Annie Oakley Poster Shoots Bull’s-Eye For Freedom’s Circus & Wild West Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

SARASOTA, FLA. — A one sheet lithograph titled “Annie Oakley The Peerless Wing and Rifle Shot,” printed by the Enquirer Printing Co., in Cincinnati, in 1901, scored top marks in Freedom Auction Company’s August 6 Circus, Wild West & Sideshow Memorabilia Auction. Centering a portrait of Annie Oakley surrounded by scenes of her in various performances, the rare poster had been professionally conserved and was now on linen in a matted gilt frame measuring 50 by 37½ inches. Estimated at $80/120,000, the poster, which had provenance to the Ken Harck Collection, sold to a private collector buyer, bidding on the phone, for $98,875. It was the high price in a 776-lot sale. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; watch for a roundup of highlights in an upcoming issue.