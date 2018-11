SPARKS, MD. —Among other very strong highlights, a salt-glazed stoneware snake jug with Albany slip decoration—the Anna snake jug that caused such a stir before the November 3 auction at Crocker Farm, realized $141,600, including the buyer’s premium, setting a world record for Anna Pottery.

The inscribed “8 to 7” 11-inch high jug is one of three extant made by Wallace and Cornwall Kirkpatrick, Anna, Ill, 1877. Most are in museum collections. The jug with a tall neck and semi-rounded rim has a body profusely decorated with 12 hand-modeled and applied snakes, and the jug includes its original stopper in the form of a coiled snake.

“We had very strong interest from multiple institutions as well as collectors; it sold to a private collector,” Brandt Zipp, co-owner, said. A full review of the sale will appear in a future issue. For more information, 410-472-2016 or www.crockerfarm.com.