‘Ann Alexander’ Ship Portrait Takes Lead For Sloans & Kenyon

CHEVY CHASE, MD. — Of the nearly 500 lots presented by Sloans & Kenyon in its November 2 Estate Catalog auction, an American School portrait of the three-masted ship Ann Alexander rode the largest wave to $13,970 to a new home with a buyer bidding on Invaluable. Though it was unsigned, the oil on canvas was inscribed “April 1807 Ann Alexander of New Bedford Loum Snow Coming in Leghorn.” According to the auction catalog, the ship was rammed and sunk by a wounded sperm wale in the South Pacific in 1851, likely influencing Herman Melville in writing Moby Dick. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. More highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.