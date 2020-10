DALLAS – Andy Warhol’s personally owned and used Polaroid SX-70 Land camera, used during the height of his career in the early 1970s, sold for $13,750, including buyer’s premium, during an auction of photographs and related memorabilia on October 6 at Heritage Auctions. It was one of the more unusual items in a sale that grossed more than $937,000.

“Warhol was almost never without a camera and his camera of choice was the Polaroid SX-70. He used it to take portraits of his friends and document his life.” said Nigel Russel, director of photography at Heritage Auctions. “It’s an iconic piece of photographic and art history.”

The unassuming, 1974 model SX-70 Land camera appears like any other of the period. It is chrome-plated with brown leather panels and comes with a partially used Flash Bar 10. In 1971, Warhol began to make portraits of celebrities, dealers, collectors and industrialists with Polaroids.

Watch for a more complete recap in a future issue.