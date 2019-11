FALLS CHURCH, VA. — An Andy Warhol (1928-1987) screen print of Grace Kelly in colors that were described as “superb” sold for $91,500 at Quinn’s November 16 auction. Signed in pencil, numbered 153/225 (there are also 30 artist’s proofs), lower right, the Lenox museum board, 1984, print was published by the Institute of Contemporary Art, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia. Archivally framed and taped at the four corners and midpoints of each side, “this particular Grace Kelly print is so much better than others we’ve seen,” said Quinn’s executive vice president Matthew C. Quinn. “When compared to others in the same edition, it’s immediately obvious that this is a superior image with great colors. This is a crisp, high-quality print in exceptional condition.”

For more information, www.quinnsauction.com or 703-532-5632.