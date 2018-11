THOMASTON, MAINE — “Spruce Timber,” a signed 1946 watercolor by Andrew Wyeth, led a four-day sale, November 8–11, that included more than 500 lots of artifacts of early civilizations, more than 400 lots of jewelry, more than 500 lots of fine art and antiques and more than 500 lots of Nineteenth and Twentieth Century decorative arts. The Wyeth watercolor, which sold for $122,750, was the top price of the sale.

Other paintings bringing five-figure prices included works by Thomas Gainsborough, Thomas Doughty and Marie Laurencin, along with others. An Eighteenth Century sampler was also solidly in the five-figure range, as was a small Eighteenth Century Philadelphia Chippendale chest of drawers, a blue Kashmir sapphire ring and numerous other items.

The sale included marine artifacts, a collection of musical instruments, Twentieth Century decorative arts, Chinese porcelain, Georg Jensen silver, a 1967 Rolls Royce and much more.

A full report will follow.