LOS ANGELES – Topping the December 6 “Design for the Home and Garden” sale at Andrew Jones Auctions was a monumental Continental Neoclassical-style stained walnut figural overdoor clock. Measuring 71 inches high and 104 inches wide, the clock was flanked by models of Diana and Venus and was probably made in Italy in the Nineteenth Century. Sourced from the Rancho Mirage, Calif., estate of Dr Terry Berreth, where it had been used as the headboard for a bed, the clock had been estimated at $15/20,000 but saw considerable competition, finally selling for $50,000 to an international collector bidding online. A future issue will feature a more extensive sale recap.