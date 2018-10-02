LOS ANGELES — Andrew Jones Auctions’ inaugural sale on Saturday, September 15, drew great crowds, both in the room and online. The auction was 99 percent sold and grossed nearly $1.1 million. Attendees enjoyed coffee and cold drinks, snacks, a box lunch and late afternoon ice cream to maintain their energy and focus throughout the day.

The sale — officially titled Design for the Home and Garden — was held in the Andrew Jones Auctions gallery; nearly 500 lots came up for bid, with a merchandise mix that featured European decorative arts, fine silver, fine art, Asian works of art and design.

“Our inaugural auction generated amazing and positive action,” said Andrew Jones, the president and owner of Andrew Jones Auctions. “Friends and clients, old and new, flooded to the gallery to participate in person, by phone, through absentee and via spirited online bidding from across the globe. All in all, the sale was a resounding success and a great platform on which to build.”

Auctioneer Tim McNab took his place on the rostrum before a standing room only audience. The star of the afternoon was a Tiffany Studios drop head Dragonfly lamp, which garnered a full bank of telephone bidders, along with active bidding in the room and online, until it gaveled for $200,000.

The sale began strong with a selection of silver, which included Porter Blanchard and Georg Jensen as well as a monumental Edward VII silver center bowl, which brought $10,000. Other silver highlights included a lovely French silver and marble trophy bowl by Froment Meurice, which made $15,000, and an Art Deco ebony mounted cocktail shaker that hammered for $6,250.

French works led the Decorative Arts section, including a marble and patinated bronze figure of “Nature Revealing Herself Before Science” by Louis-Ernest Barrias, which brought $36,250; a charming pair of cast iron figures of dogs by J.J. Ducel that realized $27,500; and an unusual pair of champlevé enamel bronze mounted onyx jardinières on rarely seen stands, which made $26,250.

An elegant Paul Sormani gilt bronze mounted kingwood vitrine realized $15,000, and an early Twentieth Century Louis Vuitton wardrobe trunk brought $11,250. Pieces by Lalique included a Rinceaux model lamp shade ($8,125) and a pair of Faunes model door handles at $4,750.

Asian works of art featured a pair of Japanese Koma Inu (Shinto Lion Dogs) that made $11,050 and a four-piece group of Chinese silk robes and skirts that realized $3,380.

A diverse offering of fine art lots appealed to collectors, with a Charles Wilbert White “I Have a Dream” lithograph selling at $4,750 and a Benjamin Chambers Brown depiction of “The Kearsarge Pinnacles” realizing $8,750.