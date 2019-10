CINCINNATI, OHIO — An Andrew Clemens (American, 1857-1894) large sand bottle decorated on one side with a spread-winged eagle beneath a 36-star flag and an urn of flowers realized $100,000, including premium, at Cowan’s fine and decorative art sale on September 27-28. The name Miss Kate Moore filled a banner above layered, colored sands in geometric patterns. A partial worn label was on the top of the stopper of the 8¾-inch bottle, which had been inherited from its original owner and thence by descent. “It was won by a longtime private buyer,” said Eric Duncan, director of marketing and production. Watch for a complete review of the sale in an upcoming issue.