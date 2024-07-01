Ancient Egyptian Bronze Sculpture Brings $40,625 At Roland NY Auction

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — It was estimated $800-$1,200, but an ancient Egyptian bronze Thoth sculpture, possibly late to mid Ptolemaic period (305-30 BCE), rose to $40,625, including buyer’s premium, at Roland Auctions NY’s June 29 sale. Modeled as a pharaoh with headdress centered with a lunar disc, the figure had animal-head motifs to the shoulders and phallus. Overall it stood 10¼ inches. Among the ancient Egyptians’ many gods, Thoth, the patron of scribes, was believed to have invented writing and hieroglyphics, and having created languages for both humans and gods. Additional highlights will be discussed in a future review.