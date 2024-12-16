Anatolian Oushak Carpet Rolls Out Win For Stair Galleries

HUDSON, N.Y. — Stair Galleries’ third auction of December spanned two days from December 11-12 and celebrated the best of the best of interior design that the firm had to offer. The auction, Icons of Interior Design, featured more than 400 lots, with 95 lots from the New York City residence of interior designer and architect Robert Couturier offered on day one while 308 lots of property from additional New York City residences were offered on day two. Leading the sale was an Eighteenth Century early west Anatolia Oushak carpet. The 35-foot-2-inch-long carpet had provenance to a New York apartment designed by Renzo Mongiardino and a Christie’s, New York sale from June 7, 2013, titled The Connoisseur’s Eye. According to catalog notes, “This carpet, although showing some wear, still has its original brilliant colors and much of its original pile.” It rolled out a $23,040 finish, including buyer’s premium, surpassing its high estimate by slightly less than three times. Additional lots from both days will be featured in an upcoming issue.