An Equestrienne’s Estate & Fine Silver Shine At Leland Little - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Carly Timpson

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — On October 2, Leland Little Auctions conducted the 270-lot single-owner auction of the estate of the late Peggy Augustus (Old Keswick, Va.), followed on October 3 by a 323-lot silver auction. Augustus, a hall-of-famer in the equestrian world, amassed a vast collection of horse art and decorations, but the estate also offered an assortment of furnishings and other art.

At the close of the Augustus estate auction, the firm’s president, Leland Little, commented, “Overall, the sale was exceedingly well received, both for the single owner collection and the focus on equestrian-themed works. Results across all categories demonstrated strong performance, particularly in American and English paintings, silver trophies and sculpture. The bidding pool was wide, with winning bidders ranging from New York to California, and notable regional strength from Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina.”

Administrative and marketing assistant Muriah Bauer added, “The event drew significant interest and engagement, resulting in all referenced lots being secured by domestic bidders.” In total, the event, with a 100 percent sell-through rate, realized $331,320 and saw participation from 2,675 registered bidders.

The highest-priced lot from the Augustus estate was an oil on canvas by American equestrian artist Richard Stone Reeves titled “Paint the Town and Arctic Family.” Reeves, according to the catalog, “was one of the foremost equine portraitists of the Twentieth Century,” painting “nearly every major champion of his era, from Native Dancer to Secretariat” and “becoming the artist of choice for racing’s most distinguished owners in America, Europe and the Middle East.” This work was signed and dated to the lower right, titled to the lower left and was housed in a carved and parcel gilt frame measuring 30¾ by 36½ inches. The portrait of Paint the Town and Arctic Family was commissioned at Chantilly, “the heart of French Thoroughbred training” in July 1978 and sold for $21,000.

Another Reeves portrait earned the sale’s second-highest price, $18,000. This example featured Arctic Tern at Chantilly in July 1977, and was presented in a giltwood frame with nameplate that read “Arctic Turn / By Sea Bird – Bubbling Beauty, by Hasty Road / Won Prix Thomas Byron, Prix Fontaine Bleau, Prix Ganay.”

Horse portraits by other artists to do well included “Honor Bright” and “Almahmoud” by Milton Menasco. Both done in oil on canvas, the former had a gallery plaque that read “Honor Bright / Royal Charger – Tige O’Myheart / Monmouth Park 1965 – Miss Woodford Stakes” while the latter was inscribed “Almahmoud / 1947-1971 / ‘Mahmoud-Arbitrator / With Colt by Native Dancer.” The portrait of Honor Bright, depicted at the Miss Woodford Stakes at the Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, N.J., was bid to $7,800. Almahmoud was bred by Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney and later owned by William G. Helis, Sr. The portrait of her was taken to $6,900.

English painter Daniel Clowes, known for his sporting subjects, was represented by one work in this sale: “Fox Hunt Scene with Rider.” The work showed a rider in a red coat sat atop a horse with a pack of hounds in front. Hung in a giltwood frame, the signed painting realized $7,200.

Three-dimensional horses also earned the respect of bidders, with a bronze “Horse and Jockey” sculpture by Cynthia Durfey Smith racing to $4,440. The 1978 sculpture was numbered “2/10,” signed and dated and mounted on a walnut base.

Perhaps honoring the art of the sport rather than the beauty of the animal, an Edwardian silver trophy cup thrice awarded to Augustus for winning the National Horse Show led a substantial collection the equestrienne had earned in her day. It should be noted that major trophies, such as this Lewis E. Waring Memorial Challenge Trophy, are only retired from presentation after a winner’s third time receiving it. Made by Walker & Hall, London, it was retired in 1956 after Augustus and Waiting Home won the prize, following the team’s wins in 1953 and 1955. The catalog noted, “Over the course of their partnership, the pair dominated the hunter circuit, winning numerous titles, and in one remarkable year, retiring five separate challenge trophies.” This prestigious trophy was awarded to its new owner for $6,300.

However, horses were not the only subject of interest for Augustus or those bidding on her collection. A pair of life-size greyhounds, cast in lead, made $6,600. The catalog noted that these Twentieth Century pups were “heavy hollow bodied standing form with classical S-scrolled tails in a ready stance” and that they appeared unmarked.

Home furnishings, including flatware, furniture and decorations, were also sold from the Augustus estate. A 296-piece sterling silver flatware service by Gorham in the Edgemont pattern achieved the sale’s third-highest price, $12,000. Leading the furniture selection was an English Chippendale mahogany bureau and bookcase that went out at $4,320.

Fine Silver Auction

The next day’s Fine Silver Auction, which achieved a 99.7 percent sell-through rate, realized $433,482 and saw 1,407 registered bidders.

Little shared, “Overall, the silver sale was robust, with early makers showing continued strength and demand. Early silversmiths from New York and Virginia, as well as brand names like Tiffany, continue to attract collector-level prices. The bidding pool was wide, featuring collectors from across the United States and the United Kingdom in particular.”

The top lot, at $18,600, was a sterling silver repoussé tea and coffee service made by Stieff. Given pattern number 1100, each of the six pieces had allover hand-chased rose, chrysanthemum and leaf motifs and script monograms to the undersides of the feet. Another Stieff lot, a 181-piece sterling silver flatware service in the Rose pattern, brought $8,640.

Other notable flatware sets included a Reed & Barton service, 202 pieces, in the Francis I pattern ($10,560), and a Victorian service in the Rattail pattern with the mark of Francis Higgins II (London, 1892), which bore the armorial monogram of Clan Macpherson, reading “Touch Not The Cat But A Glove” and showing an image of a wildcat with one paw raised. This 84-piece set had provenance, by descent, to the Scottish Clan Macpherson and sold for $7,440.

An early American sugar bowl with the mark of New York City silversmith Benjamin Wynkoop and monogrammed “SEB” earned $9,360. This example, likely made between 1700 and 1720, had a simple foot and a lid with an urn-form finial. Another sugar bowl, this one paired with a creamer and made with coin silver, brought $8,160. Bearing the mark of Jeremiah Andrews, Norfolk, Va., circa 1791-1817, the Federal pieces were raised on square bases, the creamer’s on four ball feet.

A Gorham cut glass loving cup with the 1893 date symbol was mounted with sterling silver gilt, “expertly fashioned to encase the blown glass vessel with hand-cut and wheel engraved floral and foliate motifs,” per the catalog. The silver frame had additional foliate motifs and its everted rim was engraved with the name “Brown” and the dates “1850 / 1900.” This cup, in Gorham’s pattern S1038, was taken to $8,040.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.lelandlittle.com or 919-644-1243.