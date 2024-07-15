An Elmer Crowell Carving Of A Wood Duck Leads At Copley

HINGHAM, MASS. — The Copley Fine Arts sale on July 11 and 12 included a wide selection of decoys, decorative carvings and sporting art, much of it fresh to the market. There were about 50 works by Elmer Crowell (1862-1952). One of these, earning $210,000 with buyer’s premium, was the highest priced item in the sale. It was a circa 1912 decorative carving of a colorful wood duck drake from the collection of Evelyn Thayer Chace. Another Crowell example from the same collection, a decorative carving of a golden plover, achieved the sale’s second highest price, $90,000 with buyer’s premium. The wide selection of sporting art was topped by a painting of three giraffes in an African landscape. By Bob Kuhn (1920-2007), it earned $49,200 with buyer’s premium. There were two other works by the same artist, along with dozens of other paintings, etchings and bronzes of hunting dogs and wildlife. A full report will follow.