An 18K Memento From The Prince Of Wales Sells At Schultz

CLARENCE, N.Y. — A Cartier 18K gold cigarette box with an inscription from Prince Edward, the Prince of Wales, sold for $23,600 at Schultz Auctioneers on November 26. The box was set with blue gemstones and featured the royal crest.

To the inside lid, an inscription reads “‘We will never forget a great friendship-’ 5-xii-36 to 3-vi-37” and signed beneath. According to writer Andrew Morton, the box descended in the family of Herman Rogers, an advisor and de facto private secretary for Edward’s shortlived reign.

Watch for a full review in a future issue.