Amputation Sets Combine With Medical & Civil War Photos For A Strong Outing At New England Auctions - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

BRANFORD, CONN. — On March 8, Fred Giampietro’s New England Auctions sold the first part of the extensive Meloni collection of medical, scientific and historical material and rare books. The sale included vampire killing kits, medical and dental equipment, artificial eyes and prosthetic devices, along with early medical books. The collection also contained Civil War photos, medical photos, historical documents and a wide range of medals. The high price of the sale, $10,000 including buyer’s premium, was achieved by a group of 42 Civil War photographs of doctors, surgeons, aids and wounded soldiers, most of which were identified. A full report will follow in an upcoming issue.