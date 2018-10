SARASOTA, FLA. — Amero Auctions sold an oil on canvas painting by Fernando Amorsolo Y Cueto (Philippines, 1892-1972), for $230,100 at its September 30 antiques and fine arts sale. “The Tinikling Dance” portrays a couple performing the traditional Philippines folk dance in front of small crowd in a field landscape. The 31- by 42-inch painting is signed and dated 1957 lower right, and it was purchased by Mildred Brockdorff directly from the artist in 1957. Brockdorff worked for the State Department in the Philippines at that time. Descended to her daughter in the 1980s, then to her daughter in 2011, this is truly a fresh-to-the-market painting. Amero Auctions reported that the painting was sold to an international phone bidder. “We had lots of interest in the painting from many countries. All our phone bidders were from outside of the U.S., representing Malaysia, France, India and England,” Dawn Freeman, operations manager, said.

