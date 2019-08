CLEARWATER, FLA. — Not unexpectedly, a rare 1971 Tudor Monte Carlo Home Plate 7032 Rolex watch with an exceptionally rare black dial was the top lot at Blackwell Auctions’ estate auction on August 9 when it sold at $92,000 to an inhouse bidder. This never-before-at-auction watch was examined by multiple Rolex experts, and Blackwell warrantied that the case, movement and bracelet are all original to the watch and all correct and unaltered; that the dial has the correct patina and apparent age to be original and not a service dial; the bracelet is in fine condition and all original, including the buckle; the pushers are all original; and while there is some minor wear on the crystal and some minor scratches and wear on the bezel, the watch is clean inside and fully functional. As rare Rolexes go, this is among the rarest — with estimates ranging from as many as 50 to as few as 20 examples in existence. For more information, 727-546-0200 or www.blackwellauctions.com.