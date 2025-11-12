Among Presidential Memorabilia, Lincoln Artifacts Dominate At Heritage - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Madelia Hickman Ring

DALLAS — About 550 lots, nearly 200 of which were sold in a live auction on October 24 and an additional 360 offered in an online-only auction on October 25, comprised Heritage Auctions’ Americana & Political Signature Auction. The event, which takes place a few times throughout the calendar year, raked in $1,256,618 and was, in the words of Curtis Lindner, Heritage’s director of Americana, “a really good auction. We had several things people realized they might never get another chance to buy. We promoted a lot of the Lincoln things in the ‘Land of Lincoln’ — in the Chicago Tribune — which helped.” In addition to reporting “a lot of new bidders,” Lindner confirmed the majority of items were staying in the US, and that institutions were active bidders, though he could not divulge which, if any, were successful buyers.

Many of the top lots in the sale were connected with Abraham Lincoln, but riding high to lead the sale, with a $137,500 result, was a Benrus wristwatch worn by John F. Kennedy while on the 1960 campaign trail. The gold timepiece, which was inscribed “To Our Next President J.F.K.,” had been given to JFK by the members of the Democratic National Committee shortly after his nomination as the Democratic candidate in the summer of 1960. It was later given by JFK to his long-serving aide, Dave Powers, who recalled JFK found the watch “heavy” with a loose-fitting band.

In second place, and heading nearly 70 lots connected with the 15th American president, was a brass topped cane with a presentation inscription that read “From the / Gettysburg Battlefield / July 1, 2, 3 / 1863. / A. Lincoln / Pres’t of U.S.” According to the auction’s catalog notes, Lincoln gave the cane to his secretary of war, Edwin M. Stanton, who treasured it highly; it came to auction having descended in Stanton’s family and was bid to $93,750.

An 1864 campaign broadside promoting the National Union ticket of Abraham Lincoln and Andrew Johnson was noted to be a rare bold letterpress printing, different from more common lithograph on paper examples. With a bold graphic of the American flag at its center, it finished at $47,500.

One hundred sixty years after Lincoln was assassinated at Ford’s Theater, one of the most pivotal and gripping events in the history of the United States still captivates collectors. A pair of tassels on a braided cord would likely not draw much attention, but the ones Heritage offered, and which drew a price of $45,000, were curtain tie-backs from the Presidential box at the theater. It was one of four in the box and was acquired by Alfred C. Hicks, who was at the theater when Lincoln was killed; the catalog noted, “Apparently, the temptation to obtain a souvenir of the historic event proved irresistible.”

Rounding out the top Lincoln lots at $31,250 was a two-page bifolium endorsement signed by Lincoln on November 13, 1861, in which he approves of a transfer request from Edward D. Baker, Jr, the son of Lincoln’s close personal friend, Colonel Edward D. Baker, who had died just three weeks earlier.

Lindner’s auctions usually feature pieces connected to George Washington, and this edition did not disappoint. Leading about two dozen lots related to the first president was a Pater Patriae 1789 inaugural button, which depicted Washington in a tricorn hat and which bidders sewed up at $35,000. The catalog noted it was just the fourth example Heritage has ever sold.

Heritage Auctions’ next American & Political Auctions will take place on February 13 and March 18.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.