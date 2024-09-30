Among Iconic New York City Imagery, The Flatiron Building Stands Tall

NEW YORK CITY — The New York Sale was conducted by Swann Auction Galleries on September 26. Featuring 231 lots of posters and photography, the sale celebrated the 400th anniversary of the Big Apple and a 1904 photograph of the Flatiron Building finished as the top lot of the day. The image, Edward Steichen’s (American, 1879-1973) “The Flatiron – Evening,” from Camera Work XIV, was bid to $25,000 including buyer’s premium ($10/15,000). Printed in 1906, the dark, misty green image was a three-color halftone print, double mounted to Japan tissue and the original page mount, measuring 12 by 8½ inches. Further review of the auction will be in an upcoming issue.