Ammi Phillips Portrait Shows Off At Showplace

NEW YORK CITY — Topping Auctions at Showplace’s February 2 sale was “Portrait of a Lady” by Ammi Phillips, which realized $45,000 from a phone bidder who prevailed against competition in the room, online and absentee bidders. The painting, which depicted a “dignified New England lady” seated with her left hand on a book titled …arman Voyage, had been estimated at $30/50,000. For more information, www.nyshowplace.com or 212-633-6063.