Amid Economic Uncertainty, DC Flea Show Sees Record Crowds

Review & Onsite Photos by Tania Kirkman

CHANTILLY, VA. — The weekend of March 1-2 saw excited patrons embark into the halls of the Dulles Expo Center, with one universal sentiment echoed by many dealers: “It was good… and it was busy!”

Despite a currently unsteady socio-economic climate, the show had an outstanding turnout and made its mark as one of their busiest shows on record. As the Mid-Atlantic’s largest indoor antiques and collectibles flea market, the DC Big Flea also rests at the pinnacle of the Washington, DC, metro area; the most politically charged area of the United States.

While this demographic has been affected, the political and economic climate did not hinder attendance; in fact, it seemed to improve turnout. The show served as a respite for many and gave people a place to come together for a common purpose — antiques, art, jewelry, fashion, fun and the thrill of the hunt!

“There has been great attendance for the whole show — it’s been doing well!” said Marthia Sides, show manager and promoter of D’Amore Productions. “There is a lot of high-end design, nice smalls and quality glassware; just beautiful stuff! Furniture is also selling well.”

Speaking on those visiting the show, Sides commented, “there are a lot of newer people; younger people and families.” She continued, “it’s been retail therapy for a lot of people; some have lost jobs… there is a sense of community.”

Although conversations about economy, jobs, politics and changes to the marketplace were shared by many, both buyers and sellers were able to enjoy the camaraderie and excitement that the weekend brought. This enthusiasm is what keeps people coming back, serving as a testimony to the show’s endurance.

“Shockingly good — a fabulous show!” Susan Bergin Wilson of Pocketbook Vintage, from Philadelphia, was full of excitement about the results from the weekend. “I love this show, and I’ve sold tons of purses — 60 on Saturday!” Specializing in vintage and designer handbags and accessories, some brands she stocked for the show included Judith Leiber, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, St John, Bally and Yves Saint Laurent, as well as an adorable vintage embroidered Schnauzer dog handbag. Standing at the front of her booth was an eye-catching lavender peacoat with polka dot lining by Dolce & Gabbana.

“This is one of the better shows,” shared John Hamilton Howard of Edgewater Park, N.J., who displayed an eclectic mix of Americana, folk art and decorative accessories. Some of his sales included a stoneware crock with eagle decoration, a tiger maple Art Deco dresser and a carved and painted American eagle patriotic wall plaque. Other pieces consisted of a full-size polychrome decorated carousel horse, a folk art model of a cannon, a portrait of George Washington in Masonic regalia, a primitive jelly cabinet in white paint, Jacobean style candlesticks, turquoise and sterling silver jewelry and a life-size standing suit of armor. Draped across the back of his oversize booth was a whopping 16-foot-long American flag; hand-sewn with 38 stars to commemorate Colorado becoming a state, it dated to the 1870’s.

Sue McGovern, Washington, DC’s Sands of Time Vintage, happily reported her best show ever after several years selling there. With a curated selection of luxury handbags and accessories, McGovern said that Chanel and Louis Vuitton bags were the big sellers of the weekend. An exceptional item she exhibited was a limited release Pharrell Williams Louis Vuitton SS24 Speedy bag in brown monogrammed calfskin. The Millionaire Speedy was available only to select clientele exclusively at the Louis Vuitton release party, subsequently selling out. The bag is a collaboration between the fashion house and musical artist Pharrell Williams, who became the brand’s creative director in 2023.

From Ivy, Va., Jerry N. Showalter had a broad assortment of antiquarian books, maps and ephemera. A special volume found amongst the shelves of classic titles was a 1930 first edition of Collected Poems by Robert Frost, which was signed by the author. Local interest items included books on the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, old Virgina houses, A View of Falls Church, Va.: Including Its Western Neighbors Thru 1881-1889 Diaries of Edmund Flagg, Esq., as well as editions of Harper’s Weekly, a map of Luray, Va., and an advertisement for a livestock and farm machinery sale that read “Batavia Farms, Haymarket, VA, BIG SALE! — October 1921.”

As a private seller who has been in business since the 1990’s, Don Menez of Alexandria, Va., brought a realistic approach and honest perspective to the ever-changing climate of the antiques marketplace. “I have seen the way things have changed and you have to be flexible with how you buy; but it’s also such a fun business!”

Menez reported that Saturday was a very busy day with sales of RCA Victor Nipper dog figures, a phonograph, lighters, vintage knives and a Victrola. “Collectors will find the money if they want something,” Menez said. Other goods included a life size carved and polychromed figure of Guan Yin, the bodhisattva of compassion and protection; a grouping of religious pressed tin ex-voto Milagros and an autograph book from the last quarter of the Nineteenth Century that included an 1887 signature and inscription by Fitzhugh Lee, who was a Civil War general, the 40th governor of Virginia and the nephew of Robert E. Lee.

Juanita Leisch of Wear Looms, with locations in both Virginia and New York, was a first-time exhibitor at the show and featured a unique assemblage of antique clothing, textiles and costume pieces from the A.T. James & Sons Costume House in Baltimore. As one of the oldest running costume shops in the country, James & Sons was an operating costumer from 1868-2020, even surviving the Great Baltimore Fire of 1904.

Leisch said that the popular items selling at this show were wearable vintage clothing, in addition to Victorian jewelry and military uniforms. Other highlights included an 1890-1900s embroidered ladies dress, men’s and women’s swimwear from the 1920s, vintage sporting uniforms, Masonic costume elements, Nineteenth Century menswear and several dramatic feathered cabaret headdresses.

As a historian and the author of Who Wore What?: Women’s Wear 1861-1865 (1995), Leisch said, “I have a responsibility to do the very best I can for these objects.” With a plethora of items still in storage from the James’ warehouse, Leisch looks forward to attending more sales in the future. “It’s a good show, and the steadiest stream of public I’ve seen at a show.”

Armbruster Art Glass, in Denver, Penn., was in attendance with a fine selection of art glass by Tiffany, Moser, Webb, Quezal, Steuben, Baccarat, Daum, Gallé and others. Stephen Armbruster reported that items were selling to both repeat customers as well as fresh faces. “It was a good show — it was busy!” Sales included a French glass casket box in powder blue glass; an ornate Moser Bohemian glass bowl with elaborate enamel decoration and a Czech Art Deco decanter and glasses in the style of Palda.

From Hatboro, Penn., Mike’s Toy Planet offered a fun and festive glimpse into vintage pop culture toys and collectibles. “We regularly attend this show,” said Mike Kister. “A bit of everything has been selling: Steiff stuffed animals, smalls, toys and holidays.” Displays at the front of the booth housed a vibrant array of Christmas and Halloween items, and in the background, shelves overflowed with retro collectibles. Some notable offerings included a Good Time Charlie figure with box, a Godzilla toy, lunch boxes, vineyard vintage puppets, Planet of the Apes figures, Ben Cooper Famous Faces and Star Trek Spock costume masks, to name a few. Standing in front of the booth was a grouping of Steiff and other vintage stuffed animals that seemed to bring back childhood memories and garnered fond attention from customers.

Patti Bourgeois of PatsPots and Japanese Woodblock Prints Gallery of Westport, Mass., had a lovely arrangement of art pottery bowls, vases, lamps, jardinieres and figures that included Roseville Fuchsia pattern in blue, a Roseville Art Deco round pottery lamp with floral blossom design and a Peter Ipsen Art Nouveau four-handle vase with tree design. Japanese art included a pleasing selection of woodblock prints by Utagawa (Ando) Hiroshige (1797-1858), Kobayashi Kiyochica (1847-1915), Nakayama Tadashi (1927-2014), Takeji Asano (1900-1999), Kawasi Hasui (1883-1957) and others.

Heather Ramey of Noble Vintage Clothier in Goldvein, Va., was happy to be back at the show, and said, “It’s been a nice turnout!” Some of her sold items were a Norma Kamali 1980s denim dress, a 1990s Versace leather jacket, clothing ranging from the 1930s through 1980s and Coach handbags. Spring and transitional season clothing were the most looked at. Favorites included a Timmy Woods hand-carved and painted wooden tiger purse, beaded belts in the form of a parrot and fish by designer Mary Hetz, as well as Whiting & Davis neck pieces, which remain popular. A fluffy beige and cream-colored Tibetan lamb coat stood at the front of the booth, receiving attention from many patrons.

Bill Brubaker with Washington, DC’s Cuban Poster Gallery, commented, “It has been an excellent show. Large crowds. A good, solidly good show for us.” Brubaker acknowledged this show’s success is due in part to repeat customers, as well as a fresh client base and those of all ages who are interested in fine art and graphic arts. “I can say that there were a lot of excited shoppers who are interested in buying new art to put into their homes.”

Highlighting the Cuban Poster Gallery’s extensive selection of works on paper was a collection of original, hand-signed, limited-edition screenprint posters created for a 2024 art project in Havana, Cuba, which was a tribute to more than a dozen of the world’s most famous modern-era science fiction movies. Some of these films included Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, Dune, The Matrix, Blade Runner, Guardians of the Galaxy and 2001: A Space Odyssey, among others. One of these works for the 2014 movie Interstellar sold to a collecting couple who were huge fans of the film. “It was an awesome poster,” said Brubaker, who enjoyed learning about the couple’s passion for the film by connecting with them through the shared love of art.

From Northfield, Mass., Ingeborg Gallery’s Gert Wirth was pleased to be back at the show and reported a receptive crowd. The majority of her inventory were American prints and paintings that ranged between Impressionist and contemporary subjects, and included artists Ruth Jewell, Marion Huse, Arthur Herrick, Clifford Adams Bayard, Giragos der Garabedian and Paul Hollister. The gallery represents the estate of the latter, as well as Esther Pressoir, Mortimer Borne and Ella Fillmore Lillie.

Roberto Frontera of Textiles de Conde, in Elizabeth City, N.C., showed antique textiles, lace garments, shawls, embroidered pillows, tapestries and table decorations. Frontera has been attending this show for about 25 years and often exhibits in both American and European markets. He was pleased to see returning customers and reported a decent show. Items he brokered included a tangerine silk beaded flapper dress, a royal blue silk kimono with floral embroidery and an Edwardian coat with soutache or Russian braid embroidery.

With a colorful and nostalgic display, Daryl’s Neat Stuff of Chesapeake, Va., had a varied selection of vintage advertising signs that included Westwell’s Mineral Waters, Petersburg Furniture Co., Agrico Fertilizer, Dr Pepper and Pepsi-Cola. Other items were a Monmouth Brand New Jersey Cranberries barrel-top paper label, a Woodbine Virginia Cigarettes light-up sign, a Phillip Morris color tin sign, a Petter Blue Book wall thermometer, a Lash’s Orange-Aid juice container and a Columbia record player with red painted horn.

The booth for McElwain’s Sport & Spool Antiques in Goldsboro, N.C., captured a bygone era of sporting memorabilia and was continually abuzz with activity. Objects included college pennants, flags, early Twentieth Century team photographs and sporting equipment such as baseball gloves and bats, footballs, tennis rackets, lacrosse sticks, bowling pins, fencing masks, leather footballs and punching bags. In a matter of minutes, they made several sales including a pair of child’s size golf clubs and a vintage Maryland pennant. The buyer commented about how difficult it was for them to find pennants of that era from Maryland.

The next DC Big Flea shows are scheduled to take place at the Dulles Expo Center on May 3-4, July 26-27, September 20-21 and November 1-2.

For information, www.thebigfleamarket.com, info@damorepromotions.com or 757-430-4735.