Amero’s Spectacular Spring Fine & Decorative Arts - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

SARASOTA, FLA. – Amero Auctions’ Spring 2023 Spectacular sale on March 26 was just as its title promised, offering more than 450 lots of fine art, decorative arts and antique furnishings consigned from estates throughout the continental United States. Paintings and carpets were the most popular categories, with designer furniture also featuring in the top lots. The auction total was more than $708,000 with bidders participating worldwide; Amero’s reach has experienced significant growth both for consigner sources and buyers, some of whom were bidding from Europe and Asia.

First among these winning bids was an oil on canvas landscape by Porfirio Salinas (1910-1973), which multiplied its $8/10,000 estimate to $47,200. The untitled painting showed a Texas country path with sprays of bluebonnets on either side, which was appropriate for an early spring sale. Salinas specialized in his springtime scenes of Texas Hill Country and was one of the first American-born artists of Mexican heritage to become nationally recognized for his work. The landscape came from the estate of a retired antique dealer who purchased it at Texas gallery “around 1990,” and it returned to a buyer in the Lone Star State.

Next was a scene more far afield, “Morning Ride” by Polish artist Alfred Wierusz-Kowalski (1849-1915). Probably created later in the Nineteenth Century, the painting recalled the Eighteenth Century fashions of a mounted hunt, which experienced some transformation over the next couple of centuries though the sport itself did not. There was some restoration and in-painting found, and the gilt frame exhibited chips and losses. The reverse of the canvas showed a partial Gallery of Fine Arts, Munich, stamp with an accompanying paper provenance; “Morning Ride” was formerly in the Powell Collection, Rochester, N.Y., and was purchased in 1899 from the American Art Association for $250. The painting reached its $40/50,000 estimate and was won by a Polish bidder for $44,250.

Antique carpets were prominent in the upper lots. First was an Agra shrub carpet from Northwest India in excellent condition bought by a New York bidder, selling over its estimate for $38,350 ($15/25,000). Next, a large antique Turkish Oushak carpet in good condition went to California for $11,800 ($10/15,000). Other notable rugs included a Bakshaish carpet for $8,850 ($6/8,000) and a Bidjar carpet for $7,670 ($4/6,000); both originally came from Persia and were bought by California bidders.

Two lots of Philip (1907-1987) and Kelvin (b 1937) LaVerne tables also sold over their estimates. The higher selling was a pair of elongated hexagonal tables in the Spring Festival pattern for $18,880 ($8/10,000), followed in price by a round coffee table in the Chan pattern for $11,210 ($5/7,000). From the brand’s distributor, Todd Merrill Studio, “The father and son team… created custom, limited edition pieces of furniture that were both functional objects and stunning displays of artistry. Their distinctive sculpted bronze pieces harmoniously combine innovative metalworking techniques with traditional motifs.” Each table was polychrome decorated etched bronze paneling over wood, but only the coffee table was signed.

One of the few figural lots in the upper listings was a pair of patinated cast bronze Egyptian-style statues from Emile Louis Picault (French, 1833-1915). Picault was a prolific artist who was best known for his stylized representations of mythological characters and heroes from antiquity. During his long career, he produced more than 500 models in total. The Egyptian figures represented the high priest Hierogrammate and the scribe Pastophore, each holding rouge griotte marble offerings and standing on matching marble and polished slate bases that were signed “Picault.” The pair were served to a local buyer for $10,620 ($8/10,000).

Prices quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For more information, www.ameroauctions.com or 941-330-1577.