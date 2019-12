Americana Week In New York

Ongoing Exhibitions

Master Drawings New York, exhibitions are on view January 25-February 1 in 25 galleries on the Upper East Side. A preview at each of the participating galleries will be Friday, January 24, 4 to 8 pm; show hours are 11 am to 6 pm. A symposium hosted by Master Drawings Journal will be January 28, www.masterdrawingsnewyork.com.

“20/20 Collecting with Vision,” through March 31. Olde Hope Antiques, 115 East 72nd Street, #1B. For information, 215-297-0200, info@oldehope.com or www.oldehope.com.

“Inside Art,” Long-term exhibition from January 18, Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd Street. For information, 212-721-1223 or www.cmom.org.

“Illusions of the Photographer: Duane Michals at the Morgan,” through February 2; “Guercino: Virtuoso Draftsman,” through February 2. The Morgan Library & Museum, 225 Madison Avenue. For information, www.themorgan.org or 212-685-0008.

“Making Marvels: Science & Splendour at the Courts of Europe,” through March 1; “The Renaissance of Etching,” through January 20; “Jewelry for America,” through April 5; “Frank Lloyd Wright Textiles: The Taliesin Line, 1955-60,” through April 5; “Aesthetic Splendors: Highlights from the Gift of Barrie and Deedee Wigmore,” through August 16. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Avenue. For information, www.metmuseum.org or 212-535-7710.

“Memory Palaces: Inside the Collection of Audrey B. Heckler,” through January 26. The American Folk Art Museum, 2 Lincoln Square. For information, www.folkartmuseum.org or 212-595-9533.

“Land and Sea,” through January 23. The Salmagundi Club, 47 Fifth Avenue. For information, 212-255-7740 or www.salmagundi.org.

“Urban Indian: Native New York Now,” through March 8; “Who We Are: Visualizing NYC by the Numbers,” through September 20; “Cultivating Culture: 34 Institutions That Changed New York,” through February 9. The Museum of the City of New York, 1220 Fifth Avenue. For information, 212-534-1672 or www.mcny.org.

“Artist in Exile: The Visual Diary of Baroness Hyde de Neuville,” through January 26; “Mark Twain the Holy Land,” through February 2; “Audubon’s Birds of America Focus Gallery,” ongoing; “Life Cut Short: Hamilton’s Hair and the Art of Mourning Jewelry,” through May 10; “In Profile; A Look at Silhouettes,” January 17-April 5. The New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West. For information, 212-873-3400 or www.nyhistory.org.

“Henry Arnhold’s Meissen Palace: Celebrating a Collector,” ongoing. The Frick Collection, 1 East 70th Street. For information, 212-288-0700 or www.frick.org.

“Edith Halpert and the Rise of American Folk Art,” through February 9; “Rachel Feinstein: Maiden, Mother, Crone,” through March 22. The Jewish Museum, 1109 Fifth Avenue. For information, 212-423-3200 or www.thejewishmuseum.org.

“Heads and Masks,” January 7-February 7. American Primitive Gallery with John Molloy Gallery, 49 East 78th Street, Suite 7B. For information, www.americanprimitive.com or 212-628-1530.

Seminars, Lectures and

Special Events

6 to 8 pm, Christie’s Lates, preview of the auctions, music and specialist talks, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. Free & open to the public; register online. For information, www.christies.com.

Thursday, January 16

Seminars, Lectures and

Special Event s

2 to 3 pm, “Panel Discussion: Mario Buatta and the English Country House Style in America,” with featured speakers Jane Churchill, Emily Evans Eerdmans and Charlotte Moss, moderated by Michael Diaz-Griffith. Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street. Free. To RSVP: 212-606-7130 or americana@sothebys.com.

The Outsider Art Fair, Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 West 18th Street, Early Access Preview, 2 to 6 pm; Vernissage, 6 to 9 pm, $50; One-day passes are $30, a three-day pass is $60. For information, 212-337-3338 or www.outsiderartfair.com.

Shows

The Outsider Art Fair, Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 West 18th Street, 11 am to 8 pm, $30. For information, 212-337-3338 or www.outsiderartfair.com.

Auctions

10 am, Outsider Art, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.

Shows

The Outsider Art Fair, Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 West 18th Street, 11 am to 8 pm, $30. For information, 212-337-3338 or www.outsiderartfair.com.

Shows

The Outsider Art Fair, Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 West 18th Street, 11 am to 6 pm, $30. For information, 212-337-3338 or www.outsiderartfair.com.

Seminars, Lectures and

Special Events

6 to 8 pm, Opening Reception, “20/20 Collecting with Vision,” through March 31. Olde Hope Antiques, 115 East 72nd Street, #1B. To RSVP, info@oldehope.com or 215-297-0200.

Seminars, Lectures and

Special Events

10 am to 6 pm, Americana Symposium, Lectures on the subjects of silver, ceramics, American furniture, folk art and needlework celebrating the Collection of Barbara and Arun Singh, and Property Sold to Benefit the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Featured speakers include Kee Il Choi Jr, Alice Dickinson, Richard Dietrich, Emelie Gevalt, Judith M. Guston, Stacy C. Hollander, Dean Thomas Lahikainen, Robert Lionetti, Robert Shaw, Arun Singh MD, Gary R. Sullivan and Annabel Westman. Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street. Free. To RSVP: 212-606-7130 or americana@sothebys.com.

Seminars, Lectures and

Special Events

4 pm, Lecture on Paul Revere silver by David Wood, curator of the Concord Historical Society, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. To RSVP, Christie’s silver department, 212-636-2250.

4:30 pm, “Furniture Forward: A New Approach to Interpreting Doris Duke’s Newport Furniture Collection at the Samuel Whitehorne House Museum” by Erik Greenberg, director of museums for Newport Restoration Foundation, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. To RSVP, rsvp2@christies.com.

5:30 to 7:30 pm, Wunsch Americana Foundation to present the eighth annual Eric M. Wunsch Award for Excellence in the American Arts to Laura Beach, Lita Solis-Cohen and Mira Nakashima; reception honoring recipients at Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. To RSVP, rsvp6@christies.com.

Shows

The New York Antique Ceramics Fair, Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street, 11 am to 7 pm, for information, www.nyceramicsfair.com.

Auctions

10 am, “Cherished: American Folk Art & Toys from the Estate of a Private Collector,” Doyle, 175 East 87th Street. For information, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.

10 am, Chinese Export Art Featuring the Tibor Collection, Part II, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.

10 am, “Mario Buatta: Prince of Interiors,” Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

Seminars, Lectures and Special Events

The Winter Show Opening Night Party, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, 5 to 9 pm, staggered admission. Community Leader preview, 5 pm, $1,000-$5,000; Opportunity champion preview, 6 pm, $500; Patron preview, 7 pm, $300. Loan Exhibition is “Unrivaled: The Hispanic Society Museum and Library.”

5 to 9 pm, The Cornerstone of Excellence Dinner & Award, honoring Pamela and David B. Ford, Honorary Chairs of The Winter Show, The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, individual seats $2,750, tables $25,000-35,000. For tickets, www.thewintershow.org/visit.

Shows

The New York Antique Ceramics Fair, Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street, 11 am to 7 pm, for information, www.nyceramicsfair.com.

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 8 pm. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

The Art, Design & Antiques Show, Wallace Hall, Church of St Ignatius Loyola, 980 Park Avenue at 84th Street, 10 am to 7 pm. For information, 203-920-1755 or www.rehshows.com.

Auctions

10 am, Important American Furniture, Folk Art and Silver, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.

10 am, “Mario Buatta: Prince of Interiors,” Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

Seminars, Lectures and Special Events

11 am, “Collector’s Choice: Shaping The Met’s Collection,” The Art Study Room, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Avenue. For information and registration, www.masterdrawingsnewyork.com/partnerships.

9:30 am to 3 pm, “Decorative Arts Trust New York Antiques Weekend,” Day 1. Decorative Arts Trust, tour of Morris Jumel Mansion and Philipse Manor Hall. For Trust members; $400 for two-day event; membership, registration and additional tour information at www.decorativeartstrust.org.

Shows

The New York Antique Ceramics Fair, Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street, 11 am to 7 pm, for information, www.nyceramicsfair.com.

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 7 pm. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

The Art, Design & Antiques Show, Wallace Hall, Church of St Ignatius Loyola, 980 Park Avenue at 84th Street, 11 am to 6 pm. For information, 203-920-1755 or www.rehshows.com.

Auctions

10 am, “Triumphant Grace: Important Americana from the Collection of Barbara and Arun Singh,” Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

1 pm, Audubon Prints, Natural History Engravings, Travel Books, Maps and Atlases, Arader Galleries, 1016 Madison Avenue. For information, 212-628-7625 or www.aradergalleries.com.

2:30 pm, “A New Dimension of Tradition: Important American Folk Art, Proceeds of the Sale to Benefit a New Folk Art Initiative at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston,” Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

Seminars, Lectures and

Special Events

11 am to 4 pm, “Decorative Arts Trust New York Antiques Weekend,” Day 2. Decorative Arts Trust, tour of Winter Show prior to it opening to the public, followed by lunch and a tour of the Upper East side apartment of Rhetta Felton. For Trust members; $400 for two-day event; membership, registration and additional information at www.decorativeartstrust.org.

2:30 pm, “The Promotion of Hispanic Culture,” loan exhibition lecture series with Philippe de Montebello, chairman, and Mitchell Codding, executive director and president, Hispanic Society Museum & Library, The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. Free with show admission, seating is on a first-come basis. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

4:30 pm, American Federation of Arts Lecture, “Victorian Radicals: Dystopia and Utopia,” by Dr Tim Barringer, chair and Paul Mellon professor, department of art history, Yale University, The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. Free with show admission, seating is on a first-come basis. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

Shows

The New York Antique Ceramics Fair, Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street, 11 am to 4 pm. For information, www.nyceramicsfair.com.

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 6 pm. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

The Art, Design & Antiques Show, Wallace Hall, Church of St Ignatius Loyola, 980 Park Avenue at 84th Street, 11 am to 5 pm. For information, 203-920-1755 or www.rehshows.com.

Auctions

10 am, “Important Americana,” Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

Seminars, Lectures and

Special Events

8:30 am to noon, “Fourth Annual Emerging Scholars Colloquium,” presented by The Classical American Homes Preservation Trust in conjunction with The Decorative Arts Trust, George F. Baker Carriage House, 69 East 93rd Street. For Trust members; graduated registration from $10; membership, registration and additional information at www.decorativeartstrust.org.

2:30 pm, Asia Week New York panel discussion, “Opportunities and Perspectives in Collecting Asian Art,” The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. Free with show admission, seating is on a first-come basis. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

Shows

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 8 pm. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

Auctions

10 am & 2 pm “Fine Manuscript and Printed Americana,” Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

Seminars, Lectures and

Special Events

5:30 pm, ArtTable panel discussion, “The Aesthetics of Femininity through the Ages,” The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. Free with show admission, seating is on a first-come basis. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

Shows

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 4:30 pm. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

Auctions

2 pm, Old Master & British Drawings Including Works from the Collection of Jean Bonna, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.

Seminars, Lectures and

Special Events

11 am, VIP Tour & Lunch, The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. Tour of the show and a catered lunch. For reservations, Helen Kippax, helenkippax1@gmail.com.

5:30 pm, “Fourth Annual Master Drawings Week Symposium: Master Drawings, Then and Now,” The Institute of Fine Arts, New York University, 1 East 78th Street. For information and registration, www.masterdrawingsnewyork.com/partnerships.

Shows

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 8 pm. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

Auctions

10 am, Old Master Drawings, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

6 pm, Old Master Paintings, Evening Sale, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

Seminars, Lectures and

Special Events

5 pm, Design in Dialogue, “Curious Objects,” with Michael Diaz-Griffith, presented by The Magazine Antiques, The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. Free with show admission, seating is on a first-come basis. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

Shows

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 4:30 pm. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

Auctions

10 am, Master Paintings & Sculpture Day Sale, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

Seminars, Lectures and

Special Events

6 to 9 pm, Young Collectors Night Party, The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, staggered admission, $200-1,000, in advance.

Shows

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 8 pm. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

Auctions

10 am, Nineteenth Century European Art, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

Seminars, Lectures and

Special Events

5:30 to 8 pm, Connoisseurs Night, The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

Shows

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 7 pm. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

Seminars, Lectures and

Special Events

12:30 pm, Design in Dialogue, “The Past is Present: Ancient Inspiration for Contemporary Effect,” by Achille Salvagni, The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. Free with show admission, seating is on a first-come basis. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

2:30 pm, Contemporary Art in Dialogue, “Duveen Brothers: Tricks of the Trade from the Greatest Art and Antique Dealers of the Twentieth Century,” by Charlotte Vignon, curator of the Frick Collection and author of Duveen Brothers and the Market for Decorative Arts, 1880-1940, The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. Free with show admission, seating is on a first-come basis. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

4:30 pm, Design in Dialogue, “In Defense of Ornament,” a conversation with Peter McGough, presented by The Magazine Antiques, The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. Free with show admission, seating is on a first-come basis. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

Shows

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 6 pm. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

Seminars, Lectures and

Special Events

1 pm, “Earth & Fire: Four Millennia of Hispanic Ceramics” loan exhibition lecture series with Margaret Connors McQuade, assistant director and curator of decorative arts, Hispanic Society Museum & Library, The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. Free with show admission, seating is on a first-come basis. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

3 pm, “The Values of Hispanic Art Traditions” loan exhibition lecture series with Marcus Burke, senior curator of painting and sculpture, Hispanic Society Museum & Library, The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. Free with show admission, seating is on a first-come basis. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.