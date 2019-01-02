Americana Week In New York

ONGOING EXHIBITIONS:

Master Drawings New York, exhibitions are on view January 26–February 2 in 30 galleries on the Upper East Side. A preview at each of the participating galleries will be Friday, January 25, 4 to 8 pm; show hours are 11 am to 6 pm, Monday to Saturday, and 11 am to 2 pm, Sunday. A symposium hosted by Master Drawings Journal will be January 29. For information, www.masterdrawingsinnewyork.com.

“Chippendale’s Director: The Designs and Legacy of a Furniture Maker,” through January 27, “In Praise of Painting: Dutch Masterpieces at the Met,” through October 4, Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Avenue, 212-535-7710 or www.metmuseum.org.

“John Dunkley: Neither Day nor Night,” and “Paa Joe: Gates of No Return,” both through February 24, American Folk Art Museum, 2 Lincoln Square; and “Roadside Attraction,” American Folk Art Museum’s Self-Taught Genius Gallery, 47-29 32nd Place, Long Island City, 212-595-9533 or www.folkartmuseum.org.

“Augmenting the Canon: Recent Acquisitions of American Neo-Classical Decorative Arts,” through February 6. Hirschl & Adler Galleries, 41 East 57th Street, 212-535-8810 or www.hirschlandadler.com.

“Call for Entries: SCNY Open & Members Photography Show,” through January 24, Salmagundi Club, 47 Fifth Avenue, www.salmagundi.org or 212-255-7740.

“Scultura IV,” January 25 to February 2, presented by Tomasso Brothers Fine Art at Carlton Hobbs, LLC., 60 East 93rd Street, www.tomassobrothers.co.uk or 212-423-9000.

“Harry Potter: A History of Magic,” through January 27; “Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow,” through March 3; “Billie Jean King: The Road to 75,” through January 27; “Audubon’s Birds of America Focus Gallery,” ongoing. New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West, 212-873-3400 or www.nyhistory.org.

“Luigi Valadier: Splendor in Eighteenth Century Rome,” through January 20, “Masterpieces of French Faience: Selections from the Sidney R. Knafel Collection,” through September 22; and “The Charterhouse of Bruges: Jan van Eyck, Petrus Christus, and Jan Vos,” through January 13, The Frick Collection, 1 East 70th Street, 212-288-0700 or www.frick.org.

“American Folk Art at American Primitive,” through February 7, American Primitive Gallery, 49 East 78th Street, 212-628-1530 or www.americanprimitive.com.

Monday, January 14

SEMINARS, LECTURES AND SPECIAL EVENTS:

5 to 6 pm, “William Louis-Dreyfus Foundation Panel Discussion,” Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza, RSVP requested, RSVP4@christies.com or 212-636-2000.

6 to 8 pm, “Christie’s Lates,” Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.

Tuesday, January 15

SEMINARS, LECTURES AND SPECIAL EVENTS:

10 am to 6 pm, Americana Week Symposium, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

6 to 8 pm, Reception, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

6 to 8 pm, screening of “Paa Joe & The Lion” and Ghanaian Drumming Performance,” American Folk Art Museum, 2 Lincoln Square, $5. For information, 212-595-9533 or www.folkartmuseum.org.

7 to 9 pm, “Unusual Brains: Neurodiversity and Artistic Creation,” Outsider Art Fair Talk at the New Museum, 235 Bowery, RSVP info@outsiderartfair.com.

Wednesday, January 16

AUCTIONS:

10 am, “Little Cassiobury: The Collection of Susan Lyall,” Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.

SEMINARS, LECTURES AND SPECIAL EVENTS:

4 to 4:30 pm, Peter Kenny on “Revisiting the Classical Furniture of Honore Lannuier & Duncan Phyfe,” Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.

4:30 to 5 pm, Preservation Long Island on “Elias Pelletreau, the Long Island Silversmith and Entrepreneur, 1726–1810,” Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.

5:30 to 7:30 pm, Wunsch Americana Foundation to present the seventh annual Eric M. Wunsch Award for Excellence in the American Arts to Thomas Jayne and the Decorative Arts Trust; reception honoring recipients at Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza, RSVP 212-636-2000 or RSVP5@christies.com.

6:30 to 9 pm, “Voices and Visions: A Night of Short Films” curated by Art21 and Raw Vision Magazine in partnership with the Outsider Art Fair, Liberty Hall at Ace Hotel, 20 West 29th Street, doors open at 6:30 pm, free but RSVP required, info@outsiderartfair.com.

New York Antiques Weekend with the Decorative Arts Trust runs January 16–20, $350 per person, includes tour of Hirschl & Adler’s exhibit “Augmenting The Canon: Recent Acquisitions of American Neo-Classical Decorative Arts,” a tour of the American Wing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with Alice Cooney Frelinghuysen and Alyce Perry Englund; as well as a tour of the Winter Show and visit to a private Upper East Side collection. Registration required, 610-627-4970 or www.decorativeartstrust.org.

Thursday, January 17

SHOWS:

The New York Antique Ceramics Fair, The Bohemian National Hall, 3rd Floor, 321 East 73rd Street, 11 am to 7 pm; complimentary admission; www.nyceramicsfair.com.

AUCTIONS:

10 am, Chinese Export Art Featuring the Hodroff Collection, Part IV, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza; 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.

Noon, Important American silver, prints and ceramics, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street; 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

3 pm, Important American Silver, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza; 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.

SEMINARS, LECTURES AND SPECIAL EVENTS:

The Outsider Art Fair, Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 West 18th Street, Early Access Preview 2 to 6 pm; Vernissage, 6 to 9 pm; $50; 212-337-3338 or www.outsiderartfair.com/new-york.

The Winter Show Opening Night Party, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, 5 to 9 pm, staggered admission. Sapphire sponsor preview, 5 pm, $6,500; Community leader preview, 5 pm, $4,000; Literacy supporter preview, 5 pm, $2,500; Family sustainer preview, 5 pm, $1,000; Opportunity Champion preview, 6 pm, $500; Patron preview, 7 pm, $300. Loan exhibition is Nantucket Historical Association: “Collecting Nantucket/Connecting the World.” For information, 718-292-7392 or www.thewintershow.org.

Friday, January 18

SHOWS:

The New York Antique Ceramics Fair, The Bohemian National Hall, 3rd Floor, 321 East 73rd Street, 11 am to 7 pm; complimentary admission; www.nyceramicsfair.com.

The Outsider Art Fair, Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 West 18th Street, 11 am to 8 pm; one-day tickets are $25 or a three-day pass is $50; www.outsiderartfair.com/new-york or 212-337-3338.

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 5 pm; tickets $25; 718-292-7392 or www.thewintershow.org.

The Art, Design & Antiques Show, Wallace Hall, Church of St Ignatius Loyola, 980 Park Avenue at 84th Street, 10 am to 7 pm; tickets $20; 516-971-7710 or www.rehshows.com.

AUCTIONS:

10 am, A Collecting Legacy: Property from the Collection of Nelson & Happy Rockefeller, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street, www.sothebys.com or 212-606-7000.

10 am, Important Outsider Art, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza; 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.

2 pm, Important American Folk Art & Furniture, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza; 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.

SEMINARS, LECTURES AND SPECIAL EVENTS:

The Winter Show, Museum Night for museum professionals only. Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, 5 to 8 pm; free with registration, registration requires institutional email address; 718-292-7392 or www.thewintershow.org.

Saturday, January 19

SHOWS:

The New York Antique Ceramics Fair, The Bohemian National Hall, 3rd Floor, 321 East 73rd Street, 11 am to 7 pm; complimentary admission; www.nyceramicsfair.com.

The Outsider Art Fair, Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 West 18th Street, 11 am to 8 pm; one-day tickets are $25 or a three-day pass is $50; 212-337-3338 or www.outsiderartfair.com/new-york.

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 8 pm; tickets $25; 718-292-7392 or www.thewintershow.org.

The Art, Design & Antiques Show, Wallace Hall, Church of St Ignatius Loyola, 980 Park Avenue at 84th Street, 11 am to 6 pm; tickets $20; 516-971-7710 or www.rehshows.com.

AUCTIONS:

10 am, the Collection of Anne H. & Frederick Vogel III, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

SEMINARS, LECTURES AND SPECIAL EVENTS:

11 am, VIP Tour & Lunch at the Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. Enjoy early entry to the fair, a tour of highlights led by one of the exhibitors, and catered lunch in the Board of Officers Room and attend the 2 pm loan exhibition lecture. For reservations, contact Helen Kippax at helenkippax1@gmail.com.

2 pm, Winter Show Lecture: “Connecting the World: 125 Years of Collecting on Nantucket” by Michael R. Harrison, Obed Macy director of research and collections, Nantucket Historical Association

Sunday, January 20

SHOWS:

The New York Antique Ceramics Fair, The Bohemian National Hall, 3rd Floor, 321 East 73rd Street, 11 am to 4 pm; complimentary admission; www.nyceramicsfair.com.

The Outsider Art Fair, Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 West 18th Street, 11 am to 6 pm; one-day tickets are $25 or a three-day pass is $50; www.outsiderartfair.com/new-york or 212-337-3338.

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 6 pm; tickets $25; 718-292-7392 or www.thewintershow.org.

The Art, Design & Antiques Show, Wallace Hall, Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, 980 Park Avenue at 84th Street, 11 am to 5 pm; tickets $20; 516-971-7710 or www.rehshows.com.

AUCTIONS:

10 am, The History of Now: The Important American Folk Art Collection of David Teiger, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street, www.sothebys.com or 212-606-7000.

11:30 am, Various owners American Furniture & Folk Art, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

SEMINARS, LECTURES AND SPECIAL EVENTS:

8:30 to noon, Third Annual Emerging Scholars Colloquium presented by the Decorative Arts Trust and the Wunsch Americana Foundation. George F. Baker Carriage House, 69 East 93rd Street; variable registration levels. Registration is required, www.decorativeartstrust.org or 610-627-4970.

10:30 am to 12:30 pm, 2019 Anne Hill Blanchard Uncommon Artists Lecture, American Folk Art Museum, 2 Lincoln Square, $10 for members, students, artists and seniors; $12 for general public. For information, 212-595-9533 or www.folkartmuseum.org.

Monday, January 21

SHOWS:

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 8 pm; tickets $25; 718-292-7392 or www.thewintershow.org.

SEMINARS, LECTURES AND SPECIAL EVENTS:

11 am, “Chubb Panel Discussion: The Holy Grails of Jewelry Collecting,” hosted by Chubb, the Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, 718-292-7392 or www.thewintershow.org.

Tuesday, January 22

SHOWS:

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 8 pm; tickets $25; 718-292-7392 or www.thewintershow.org.

SEMINARS, LECTURES AND SPECIAL EVENTS:

11 am, VIP Tour & Lunch at the Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. Enjoy early entry to the fair, a tour of highlights led by one of the exhibitors, and catered lunch in the Board of Officers Room and attend the 2 pm lecture. For reservations, contact Helen Kippax at helenkippax1@gmail.com.

Noon, “Gorham Silver: Designing Brilliance 1850-1970” RISD museum lecture, Elizabeth A. Williams, David and Peggy Rockefeller curator of decorative arts and design, RISD museum. The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue; 718-292-7392 or www.thewintershow.org.

Wednesday, January 23

SHOWS:

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 8 pm; tickets $25; 718-292-7392 or www.thewintershow.org.

Thursday, January 24

SHOWS:

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 6 pm; tickets $25; 718-292-7392 or www.thewintershow.org.

AUCTIONS:

10 am, Fine Manuscripts and Printed Americana, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

SEMINARS, LECTURES AND SPECIAL EVENTS:

The Winter Show, Young Collectors Night, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, 7 to 9 pm, tickets $200 per person in advance; 718-292-7392 or www.thewintershow.org.

Friday, January 25

SHOWS:

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 8 pm; tickets $25; 718-292-7392 or www.thewintershow.org.

SEMINARS, LECTURES AND SPECIAL EVENTS:

5 pm, “May I Come In? Discovering the World in Other People’s Houses,” Wendy Goodman, design editor, New York magazine, The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue; 718-292-7392 or www.thewintershow.org.

The Winter Show, Connoisseurs Night, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, 5:30 to 8 pm, tickets $25; 718-292-7392 or

bodycopy: www.thewintershow.org.

10 am to noon, “British Drawings at the Met and New Haven: Hidden Treasures, Recent Acquisitions, and Paul Mellon’s Turners,” Bonnie J. Sacerdote Lecture Hall, Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Avenue, free, registration required,

bodycopy: www.masterdrawingsnewyork.com.

Saturday, January 26

SHOWS:

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 8 pm; tickets $25; 718-292-7392 or www.thewintershow.org.

SEMINARS, LECTURES AND SPECIAL EVENTS:

2 pm, “Art and the Spoils of War: Lessons from the Temple of Ishtar,” Raymond J. Dowd, partner, Dunnington Bartholow & Miller LLP, The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue; 718-292-7392 or www.thewintershow.org.

4:30 pm, “The Oscar Wilde Temple and Other Works: Art, The Past, and LGBTQ+ History,” a conversation with Peter McGough, presented by The Magazine Antiques, The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue; 718-292-7392 or www.thewintershow.org.

Sunday, January 27

SHOWS:

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 6 pm; tickets $25; 718-292-7392 or www.thewintershow.org.

SEMINARS, LECTURES AND SPECIAL EVENTS:

2 pm, “The Enduring Power of Moby-Dick,” loan exhibition lecture, Nathaniel Philbrick, author of In the Heart of the Sea, winner of the National Book Award, The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue; 718-292-7392 or www.thewintershow.org.

Tuesday, January 29

AUCTIONS:

Noon, Americana from the Library of Arnold “Jake Johnson, Doyle, online only, 212-427-2730 or

bodycopy: www.doyle.com.

2 pm, Old Master Prints, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.

SEMINARS, LECTURES AND SPECIAL EVENTS:

4 to 5:30 pm, Annual Master Drawings Journal Symposium “Master Drawings: The Next Generation,” Albertine – Cultural Services of the French Embassy, 972 Fifth Avenue at 79th Street. Registration is required. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/third-annual-master-drawings-journal-symposium-tickets-53566246084.

Wednesday, January 30

AUCTIONS:

10 am, Old Master Drawings, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street, 212-606-7000 or

bodycopy: www.sothebys.com.

10 am, English & Continental Furniture / Old Master Paintings, Doyle, 175 East 87th Street, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.

bodycopy:

10 am, Russian Works of Art, Doyle, 175 East 87th Street, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.

bodycopy:

6 pm, Master Paintings Evening Sale, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

Thursday, January 31

AUCTIONS:

10 am, Master Paintings & Sculpture Day Sale, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

2 pm, Old Master & British Drawings, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.

Friday, February 1

AUCTIONS:

10 am, Nineteenth Century European Art, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

Saturday, February 2

AUCTIONS:

11 am, “The Gilded Age Revisited: Property of a Distinguished American Collection,” Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue at 72nd Street, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.