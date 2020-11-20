Americana Week, Covid Style

By Madelia Hickman Ring,

Assistant Editor

NEW YORK CITY – With Covid-19 disrupting life as we know it, we wanted to see how it would affect Americana Week events. Future issues will feature upcoming sale highlights and our annual Americana Week calendar, but here’s a snapshot of the main events and what is currently being planned:

Christie’s

Thursday morning, January 21: Outsider art

Thursday afternoon, January 21: American furniture, folk art, Chinese export and silver

Friday morning, January 22: American furniture, folk art, Chinese export and silver

Friday afternoon, January 22: American furniture, folk art, Chinese export and silver

Bidding for each sale will take place online only.

In-person preview will be available by appointment, at 20 Rockefeller Plaza, from Saturday, January 16.

The annual Eric M. Wunsch Award for Excellence in the American Arts has been canceled for 2021.

For information, 212-636-2230 or www.christies.com.

Sotheby’s

Thursday, 10 am, January 21: American furniture and folk art

Friday, 10 am, January 22: single-owner Americana sale

Friday, 2 pm, January 22: silver, prints and Chinese export porcelain

Bidding for each sale will take place online only.

In-person preview will be available by appointment, at 1334 York Avenue, from Thursday, January 14.

No events are presently scheduled.

Print catalogs will not be available; sale pages are expected to be online by late December

For information, 212-606-7130 or www.sothebys.com.

The Winter Show

The Winter Show Online will take place January 22-31; VIP Preview Access January 19-21

This edition of the Winter Show will feature approximately 60 exhibitors and take place on an immersive online platform that allows exhibitors to present a gallery exhibition in a three-dimensional virtual space. Visitors will be able to take in the digital presentations as a whole and view close-up, detailed views of each work. Exhibitors will curate their selections, featuring up to 20 artworks and objects at a time in the virtual space. The Winter Show’s online platform will also provide a space for discussion and engagement, offering virtual “office hours” for visitors to connect with dealers directly.

For information, www.wintershow.org.

Outsider Art Fair New York

The 29th Outsider Art Fair New York will take place January 28-February 7.

A hybrid model will be used, featuring an online viewing room and in-person preview at select galleries around New York City. Host galleries include Hirschl & Adler, Salon 94, Freeman’s, Shin Gallery and Andrew Edlin, with more locations to be announced. For information, www.outsiderartfair.com or 212-337-3338.

NY Antique Ceramics Fair

The website for the NY Antique Ceramics Fair currently shows an in-person fair taking place January 21-24 at the Bohemian National Hall, but the show management did not respond to our request for confirmation. For information, www.nyceramicsfair.com.

Wallace Hall Antiques Show

The 6th annual Wallace Hall Art, Design and Antiques Show at St Ignatius Loyola Church has been postponed; it is presently scheduled for April 9-11.

For information, Reh Shows at 203-920-1755.