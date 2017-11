WILMINGTON, DEL. – Organized by and for Winterthur, and managed by Diana Bittel, the Delaware Antiques Show got underway at the Chase Center on the Riverfront on Thursday evening, November 9. The packed opening night party drew top Americana collectors and many others besides to the presentation featuring some of the field’s leading specialist dealers. The full program of events continues through Sunday, November 12. Among the highlights, a keynote lecture by architect and honorary show co-chair Gil Schafer III and lectures by Trent Rhodes, Candice Roland Candeto and Sandy Brown. Of additional interest is a loan show curated by Delaware’s Biggs Museum of American Art. This Brandywine Valley tradition only gets better, so do not miss it. For more, go to www.winterthur.org.