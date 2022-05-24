Americana Greets The Morning At Garth’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

COLUMBUS, OHIO ­— Garth’s Auctioneers and Appraisers conducted a two-session sale, May 21-22, with the clear winner also being the king of the barnyard, or at least of his new owner’s collection. A folk art rooster by Wilhelm Schimmel (1817-1890) with original polychrome paint and Pennsylvania provenance sold for $42,500, strutting right past his $7,5/15,000 estimate. With more than 650 lots between both days of sales, there is much more to be covered in an upcoming issue.