Americana Greets The Morning At Garth’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: May 24, 2022
COLUMBUS, OHIO — Garth’s Auctioneers and Appraisers conducted a two-session sale, May 21-22, with the clear winner also being the king of the barnyard, or at least of his new owner’s collection. A folk art rooster by Wilhelm Schimmel (1817-1890) with original polychrome paint and Pennsylvania provenance sold for $42,500, strutting right past his $7,5/15,000 estimate. With more than 650 lots between both days of sales, there is much more to be covered in an upcoming issue.
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036