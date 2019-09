Americana Folk Art Table Tops Woody Auction

DOUGLASS, KAN. — An Americana 35-star flag folk art table was the top lot at Woody Auction on September 7; after strong bidding online and in the gallery, the circa 1860s table sold to an inhouse bidder from Pennsylvania at $18,000, hammer price. From the James R. and Barbara A. Miller Americana collection of Colorado, there was no buyer’s premium, as the buyer was in the gallery. Made circa 1860s, the 31-inch-tall table is solid wood and has a three-compartment drawer. On the face of the drawer, two carved dueling pistols and a pyramid of ammunition are attached. Inside the drawer is the signature “Made & Designed by F. Wedin, Roxbury,” presumably a piano maker from Massachusetts during that time period. The top of the table highlights a carved, inlaid and painted flag with 35 stars, symbolizing West Virginia’s statehood on June 20, 1863, at the height of the Civil War. “The workmanship of this piece is stunning,” Jason Woody, auctioneer, said. The table is nearly identical to an unsigned 13-star flag table that sold at Sotheby’s in New York City. A full review of the auction will appear in an upcoming issue.