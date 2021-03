REHOBOTH, MASS. – A Limbert oak Arts and Crafts desk and bookcase cabinet took top honors at Americana Auctions’ March 7 “Diverse March Estates Auction,” selling for $11,250 to a dealer in the American South who was bidding on the phone. The cabinet was one of several pieces of Arts and Crafts furniture in the sale from a Martha’s Vineyard estate and had been estimated at $1,5/2,000. Early maps and presidential commissions were some of the unusual features of the 479-lot sale, which also offered vintage guitars and Louis Vuitton luggage; a full recap to appear in a future issue.