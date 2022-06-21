American Furniture, Old & New, Favored By Bunch Bidders - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

CHADDS FORD, PENN. — One of the top prices achieved in William Bunch Auctions’ June 14 Fine & Decorative Arts Quarterly auction was $8,125 from a Pennsylvania buyer for a Philadelphia green painted low back Windsor settee, circa 1770. While the settee had a few condition issues — some minor repairs to the arms’ knuckle terminals and a later green painted surface, these were seemingly overlooked by the provenance to West Chester, Penn., antiques dealer H.L. Chalfant, and the similarities to an example illustrated in The Windsor Chair in America by Charles Santore. Several other pieces of Philadelphia furniture — some period, some later reproductions — also exceeded expectations and brought prices towards the high end of the sale. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Watch for a longer sale recap in a future issue.