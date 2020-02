PHILADELPHIA — Books, maps and manuscripts were unfurled at Freeman’s on January 30 with an exuberant showing by the naturalists. Top lot in the sale was John James Audubon’s “American White Pelican” from The Birds of America, London: R. Havell, 1836, which reached $62,500, including buyer’s premium. The hand-colored engraving with aquatint and etching was engraved by R. Havell after J.J. Audubon’s watercolor. Sheet size was 37-3/8 by 24-5/8 inches. The pelican led but was not alone in the top tier. Selling for $50,000 was Audubon’s “Great Blue Heron,” London: R. Havell, 1834. Taking $46,875 was George Catlin’s “North American Indian Portfolio,” London, 1844 and later, a nearly complete set, comprising 29 of 31 hand-colored lithographs after Catlin. For more information, www.freemansauction.com or 215-563-9275.