MILFORD, CONN. – American artist Charles Burchfield (1893-1967) dominated the top selling lots at Shannon’s fine art auction on April 28. “Nighthawks and the Moon,” a 1966 watercolor on paper, achieved a celestial $587,500 against a $200/300,000 estimate, and another watercolor on joined paper, “Fires of Spring in Big Woods,” 1951, sold for a within-estimate $275,000.