NEW YORK CITY — Initiatives in Art and Culture will present The New: Modern, Modernity, Modernism, its 22nd annual American art conference, May 19–20 at Sotheby’s New York.

Initiatives in Art and Culture looks at modern, modernity and Modernism and the evolving significance of these terms that change as society, language and perception change. Attention will be devoted to all that followed Cole’s trailblazing canvases from the works of Henry Kirk Brown to Blakelock to the work of the Precisionists, the Constructivists and the Regionalists. A special focus will also be given to framing innovations, reverse conservation of art and new technologies.

The slate of participants includes museum curators and consultants, gallerists, and framing professionals.

Sotheby’s is at 1334 York Avenue. The cost is $350 (use the code “Frames” for $100 discount) or museum professional/educators $160 or students $100. For more information, www.artinitiatives.com or to register, https://thewnewiac.eventbrite.com or 646-485-1952.