The top lot of the auction was James Edward Buttersworth’s depiction of the sloop Phillip R. Paulding in New York Harbor with Castle Clinton in the distance. Soaring over its $80/120,000 estimate, the work drew robust bidding from the trade that drove the final price to $250,000. It had been in a private collection for the last 80 years.

Selling above estimate were a Tiffany & Co. 18K gold demitasse set of 12 cups and saucers together with 12 George III silver-gilt teaspoons at $68,750.

A Federal inlaid mahogany secretary bookcase ($8/12,000) realized $28,125.

A surprise was Louis Michel Eilshemius’s painting “Bathers at a Secluded Lake” earning $10,000, going well over estimate.

Harry Humphrey Moore’s “Tattooed Palanquin Bearer,” 1881, an 11-by-6¼-inch oil on panel work that shows a heavily tattooed palanquin bearer awaiting a passenger, handily bested its estimate to achieve $7,500.

Topping the furniture category was this Herter Brothers American Aesthetic Movement mahogany tall case clock, circa 1874, that achieved $34,375.

Ralph Eugene Cahoon Jr’s oil on Masonite painting “A Mermaid and a Sailor on a Junk in China” attained $22,500, nearly double high estimate. It was the top-selling lot among three Cahoon paintings in the auction.