American Abstract Artist Tops Schultz Auctioneers’ Multi-Day Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Almost 2,000 lots were presented during the three-day sale at Schultz Auctioneers, which took place from March 9 to 11. Emerging from the extensive catalogue of goods from multiple estates was an abstract oil on an oval canvas by Manierre Dawson (American, 1887-1969) that was bid to $13,200 ($2/3,000) on the first day of the sale. Dawson lived and worked for most of his life in Chicago and Michigan, where he trained and had a career as a civil engineer. This occupation, and a six-month tour of Europe, made a lasting impact on his artistic technique and subjects. The winning canvas was signed but not dated. More on this and other winning lots to follow, price quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.