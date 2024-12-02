Amelia Jeffers’ Thanksgiving Weekend Auction Was Bountiful

DELAWARE, OHIO — Amelia Jeffers’ 999-lot auction November 29-30 featured three lifetime collections as well as property from sellers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Indiana. The sale was billed as “one of the best Americana auctions to sell at the Garth’s Barn in many years.” Prices realized upheld that claim, and the sale was led at $102,000 including buyer’s premium by a tavern sign for the Western Inn, painted by G. Abraham in 1851. According to the catalog note, the 38¼-by-40-inch sign, which had a scrolled sheet metal crest and forged iron frame, had been made for an inn in North Georgetown, Ohio. It had been handled by David Good (Camden, Ohio), Greg Kramer (Robesonia, Penn.) and Clark Garrett (Fairhaven, Ohio.) and, after extensive bidding, was reacquired by Kramer. More highlights from this sale will appear in an upcoming issue.