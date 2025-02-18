Amelia Jeffers’ First Fabulous Finds Of 2025 Sets A Record

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Amelia Jeffers Auctioneers & Appraisers conducted their Winter Fabulous Finds Auction on January 31 and February 1, with nearly 1,000 lots of “fabulous finds,” resulting in solid sales both days. The well-attended auction attracted bidders from more than 15 countries, grossed just over $550,000 and set a new Fabulous Finds record for an average lot value of $555. Presented four times a year at the company’s Columbus, Ohio, warehouse, these sales bring together portions of collections or smaller estates to create buying experiences filled with treasures from all genres.

“I believe in auctions that offer variety,” Jeffers noted. “Every collector I know has a surprise or two in their collection — usually an impulse buy. We like exposing our bidders to lots of different types of material and see that impulse buying driving prices for more affordable examples within each category of an auction.”

“The perfume bottle collection of the late Cheryl Linville of Tipp City, Ohio, was a wonderful example” Jeffers said. “There were stunning examples; people who were never perfume bottle buyers were bidding — many commenting that they were a perfect Valentine’s Day gift.”

Exemplary DeVilbiss atomizers and daubers led this category. A DeVilbiss Art Nouveau perfume atomizer and dauber set crafted of orange glass and metal with an acid cut leaf, vine and circle design sold for $4,062 as did a DeVilbiss Art Nouveau atomizer in black glass with gold lines featuring a dauber top with dangles. The DeVilbiss Corporation dates back to 1888 when Toledo, Ohio, physician Dr Allen DeVilbiss developed a spray atomizer; an easier way to apply medicines to patients’ throats. Over the years, the company partnered with several glass companies including Steuben and Cambridge, who provided blanks for the company to fit with their specialty hardware.

An outstanding suite of Mission furniture lured back several buyers who Jeffers had not seen in many years. “The Gustav Stickley pieces on day one had great color, condition, and surface,” Jeffers explained. “Two of my best clients from my former Garth’s days showed up, unannounced, to my surprise and theirs. They have also known one another for decades and duked it out over the Stickley, with one calling out to the other mid-bidding, ‘Hey, I thought you weren’t buying Mission anymore!’ I laughed and reminded them to stay friends, but keep bidding!”

The hotly contested Gustav Stickley Mission eight-legged sideboard with a plate rail on the gallery back sold for $10,800, while seven Stickley oak chairs with leather upholstery brought $4,800 and a Stickley extension dining table rounded out the set when it was bid to $3,900. “All of that Stickley, as well as the Wooten desk and several other pieces were pulled by my team out of a rental property that had sat vacant for more than a decade in a tiny little town west of Columbus,” Jeffers noted. “I was shocked when I walked in with the seller — and he was equally shocked when I called with the results after the auction!”

Other day one notable results include the aforementioned Victorian Wooten desk ($6,300), a 14-inch-diameter diameter Tiffany Studios leaded glass Acorn shade ($4,920), and an American, possibly Southern, Eighteenth Century yellow pine folksy country corner cupboard in original blue paint ($1,750).

In addition to the perfume bottles, day two included stunning jewelry from several Ohio estates. An 18K gold Rolex Oyster perpetual day-date watch realized $10,800, and an 18K yellow gold and diamond ring by Faberge brought $4,800.

Two paintings by Rookwood pottery artist E.T. Hurley (1869-1950) of Cincinnati, Ohio, found new homes. An oil on canvas forest scene titled “October” sold for $5,100, while another forest scene, “Kentucky Woods,” an oil on artist board, went to $4,200.

In addition to their premier Great Estates Auctions and the quarterly Fabulous Finds events, Jeffers’ company will also begin hosting weekly online estate auctions under the name Amelia’s Attic Finds beginning March 2025. “These auctions will consist of 200 to 300 lots with price points in the $100 range; an effort to present pieces individually as opposed to larger group lots,” Jeffers explained. “We hope to cultivate new collectors by offering a more affordable option to buy.”

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.

For more information about prices realized or upcoming auctions, www.ameliajeffers.com or 740-362-4771.