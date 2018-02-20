Amazing Spider-Man Cover Art Leaps To Record $478,000 At Heritage Auctions

DALLAS, TEXAS — The original art for The Amazing Spider-Man #100 sold for $478,000, at Heritage Auctions on Friday, February 23, setting a world record for the most valuable Marvel Comics Silver or Bronze Age cover ever sold at public auction. It also became the most valuable piece of Spider-Man art drawn by artist John Romita, Sr (b 1930). The winning bidder has chosen to remain anonymous. The previous public auction record for a piece of Spider-Man art drawn by Romita, Sr., was set by Heritage Auctions in 2013 when his cover for The Amazing Spider-Man #121 (Marvel, 1973) sold for $286,800.

Considered one of the most iconic covers of the 1970s, the cover portrays Spider-Man and dozens of famous canon characters. Collaborating with Stan Lee and artist Frank Giacoia, the two understood the anniversary issue’s cover needed to be legendary.

“A true work of art, the winning bidder got a lot of bang for the buck in that the cover depicts so many iconic characters,” Heritage Auctions Senior Vice President for Fine and Decorative Arts Ed Jaster said. “This cover was done during the peak period of John Romita, Sr.’s artwork, at a time when Spider-Man’s popularity was extremely high.”

Presented in Marvel Comics’ popular “floating heads” style, more than two dozen famous faces surround a full-body image of Spider-Man. Vicious villains such as Kingpin, Doctor Octopus, Scorpion and the Beetle appear; and Peter Parker’s girlfriends Mary Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy, his beloved Aunt May and Parker’s boss at the Daily Bugle, J. Jonah Jameson, are also depicted. A full review of the auction will be in a future edition. The final price includes the buyer’s premium. For more information, 877-437-4824 or www.ha.com.